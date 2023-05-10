Sebi allows FPIs direct access to exchange-traded commodity derivatives



In September last year, the markets regulator had allowed FPIs to participate in ETCDs only for cash settled non-agricultural commodity derivatives contracts and indices. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Wednesday allowed stock exchanges to extend direct market access (DMA) facility to foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) in exchange-traded commodity derivatives (ETCDs).



DMA facilitates the clients of a broker to directly access the exchange trading system through the broker’s infrastructure to execute orders without manual intervention by the broker. “FPIs can commonly use the DMA facility to trade in equity markets. Sebi has now allowed them to do the same in ETCDs. This is a welcome move, considering the multitude of advantages that DMA offers to FPIs like direct control over their orders, faster execution of orders, reduced risk of errors, greater transparency, maintaining confidentiality, increased liquidity, lower impact costs for large orders,” said Suresh Swamy, partner, Price Waterhouse & Co.



Sebi has noted that the DMA facility will also help in implementing better hedging and arbitrage strategies. “Until now, there wasn’t much participation from FPIs as some ambiguities remained on which categories could participate. It was specified that only corporates in the shape of Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) could participate but there was no clarity about trusts. There have been submissions to Sebi and exchanges seeking written clarifications,” said Narinder Wadhwa, president, Commodity Participants Association of India (CPAI).

Also Read Sebi suspends trading of agri commodity derivatives for 1 more year Investors don't take a shine to gold exchange-traded funds, shows data First Bharat Bond ETF matures, delivers 6.5% annualised returns Shift of axis from Indian markets: FPIs pivot to China as it unlocks Wipro board of directors to consider proposal to buyback of equity shares NSE lifts lid on dabba trading, tippers, issues warnings to 24 platforms Adani-Hindenburg row: SC to hear Sebi's plea seeking extension on May 12 Union urges Sebi to provide easy exit for companies to delist from CSE Royal Orchid Hotels hits new high; stock zooms 50% in 5 weeks Oil & gas shares fire up: BPCL, Indian Oil, ONGC hit 52-week highs