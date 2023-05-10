Adani-Hindenburg row: SC to hear Sebi's plea seeking extension on May 12

Recently, Sebi moved an application in the court and sought six more months to ascertain possible violations related to misrepresentation of financials, circumvention of regulations and/or fraudulent nature of transactions.

A special bench of the Supreme Court on Friday at 3 pm will hear market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India's (Sebi) plea seeking a 6-month extension to complete its probe in the Adani- Hindenburg matter.