JUST IN
Sebi moots ASBA-like payment system for secondary market stock trade
Reliance Industries may hive off green hydrogen business to InvIT
Govt bond market likely to see an explosion of new products in FY24
Sebi proposes separating brokers from investors' money to avoid fund misuse
Sebi proposes blocking of funds facility for trading in secondary market
Federal Bank declines 5% on profit booking post strong Q3FY23
Rebound in power demand to fire up related stks over medium-term: Analysts
L&T hits record high on hopes of strong order inflows, stock rises 4%
IDFC, L&T Finance, 3 others hit 52-week highs; charts show up to 23% upside
Nykaa hits new low; stock plunges 10% in two days on heavy volumes
You are here: Home » Markets Â» News
Sebi moots ASBA-like payment system for secondary market stock trade
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Shift of axis from India: FPIs pivot from India to China as it unlocks

Rate hikes, elevated valuation, and China reopening lead to reallocation of funds

Topics
Foreign Portfolio Investors | Chinese market | FPI indian equities

Sundar Sethuraman  |  Mumbai 

FPIs

India’s valuation premium, elevated interest rates, and China’s reopening are leading to the reallocation of funds by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), say industry observers. So far this month, overseas funds have dumped domestic shares worth nearly $2 billion. China, on the other hand, has received billions of dollars of foreign flows, according to reports. Unlike India, China doesn’t report FPI investments on a daily basis.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Foreign Portfolio Investors

First Published: Tue, January 17 2023. 20:21 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.