close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

First Bharat Bond ETF matures, delivers 6.5% annualised returns

Edelweiss MF has merged the ETF with Bharat Bond ETF 2025 post maturity on April 17

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
ETF

Photo: Shutterstock

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2023 | 10:42 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The first target maturity fund — Bharat Bond Exchange Traded Fund (ETF), April 2023 — has matured with returns slightly lower than the yield-to-maturity (YTM) during launch period and the benchmark index (Nifty Bharat Bond Index).
As of March 31, 2023, the ETF had delivered 6.54 per cent annualised returns compared to a 6.61 per cent annual growth of the underlying index. The YTM (an indication of future returns) during the initial period was 6.69 per cent, shows a note released by Edelweiss Mutual Fund (MF).

The fund house said the tracking error was a result of coupon reinvestments at different yields. "This is due to the fact that the initial coupon reinvestments had happened in a lower yield environment in the aftermath of Covid while the recent coupon reinvestments had occurred in a higher yield environment when the interest rates were rising," the fund house said.
Edelweiss MF has merged the ETF with Bharat Bond ETF 2025 post maturity on April 17.

The first-of-its-kind product was launched in 2020 with an aim to make the Indian bond market more accessible to retail investors. The scheme was conceptualised by the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (Dipam) and the mandate for its management was given to Edelweiss MF.
In the span of three years, the assets under management of TMFs reached close to Rs 2 trillion with the entry of several fund houses. The passive debt schemes gained popularity because of their ability to deliver predictable returns if held till maturity with minimum credit and interest rate risks. However, the product's rising popularity now faces a tax hurdle. The government has taken away the tax advantage that debt MF schemes enjoyed over bank fixed deposits and other fixed income investment options. The change in taxation is expected to hurt inflows.

Also Read

Gold ETF flows shrink despite superior returns, shows Amfi data

Mutual funds' new-age technology schemes prove to be a non-starter

Sebi's MF Lite plank for passive funds seen boosting India ETF landscape

Sebi sets lower single-issuer limits for mutual fund debt schemes

Invest in long-term debt? Dynamic bond fund managers on the fence

Emkay Global gets in-principal approval for MF foray, stock jumps 20%

Inflation's grip on businesses loosened in March at the wholesale level

Street positive on JLR's electric vehicle strategy, sales outperformance

Mutual fund investors show bias towards riskier small-cap-oriented schemes

Sebi bans ex-CEO of Care Ratings for 2 yrs for violating securities law

Topics : ETF exchange traded funds

First Published: Apr 20 2023 | 10:27 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Sebi bars ex-Care Ratings MD & CEO Rajesh Mokashi for two years

Sebi, Securities and Exchange Board of India
3 min read

Emkay Global gets in-principal approval for MF foray, stock jumps 20%

Illustration: Binay Sinha
1 min read

First Bharat Bond ETF matures, delivers 6.5% annualised returns

ETF
2 min read

Inflation's grip on businesses loosened in March at the wholesale level

Image
3 min read

Street positive on JLR's electric vehicle strategy, sales outperformance

Jaguar Land Rover, JLR, Tata Motors
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

This railway stock soared 14% today, hitting new high on heavy volumes

Vande Bharat Express
3 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

Paytm, Zomato, Nykaa: Select new-age stocks may rise up to 12%

Trading Strategy
3 min read

Stocks to Watch: Tata Motors, HCL Tech, Ultratech, NBCC, Mastek, Tata Comm

sensex, BSE
5 min read

Footwear stocks rally; Khadim, Liberty Shoes, Superhouse zoom up to 20%

footwear
3 min read

ITC m-cap hits Rs 5-trn for the first time; stock surges 21% so far in CY23

ITC
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon