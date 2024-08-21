Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty hints tepid start amid weak Asian trade; Hang Seng slips 1%
Stock Market LIVE updates on Wednesday, August 20: GAsian markets were trading lower, mirroring Wall Street, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index down by 1.13 per cent on Wednesday morning
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE on Wednesday, August 21, 2024: Benchmark equity indices, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50, are likely to start on a sombre note on Wednesday, tracking global peers.
At 08:15 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were down 13 points at 24,693, indicating a lackluster start for the trading day.
Asian markets were trading lower, mirroring Wall Street. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index traded lower by 1.13 per cent, Japan's Nikkei was down 0.62 per cent, South Korea's Kospi fell 0.26 per cent, and China's Shanghai Composite was down 0.93 per cent.
Overnight in the US, Wall Street's major indices settled lower, halting their winning streak on Tuesday as investors awaited the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium, which gets underway on Thursday.
On Tuesday, the Nasdaq Composite settled lower by 0.33 per cent. The broader S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended lower by 0.20 per cent and 0.15 per cent, respectively.
Stocks to Watch
Ola Electric: The company has announced that its mass-market scooters, S1 X 3 kWh and S1 X 4 kWh, have received Certification for Compliance with the eligibility assessment requirements as per the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for the automobile and auto components sector.
Tata Chemicals: SES ESG Research has assigned an Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Score (Adjusted) of 69.4 (Grade B) to Tata Chemicals based on data pertaining to FY 2023-24.
Larsen & Toubro: The company has filed a Writ Petition in the Bombay High Court against the show cause notice issued by the Principal Commissioner of GST and Service Tax, Mumbai, regarding a service tax demand of Rs 2,237 crore on an erstwhile subsidiary. The tax has already been paid by the company concerning certain transactions undertaken post-demerger.
Telecom Stocks
Shares related to the telecom sector, including Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea, will remain in focus today. This follows the annual report for FY24 released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on August 20, 2024. The report shows that the overall tele-density in India increased from 84.51 per cent at the end of March 2023 to 85.69 per cent at the end of March 2024, at a yearly growth rate of 1.39 per cent.
IPO Corner
Interarch Building Products IPO closes for public subscription today.
Orient Technologies Limited IPO opens for public subscription today.
8:34 AM
Unimech Aerospace Ltd files draft papers with Sebi for Rs 500 cr IPO
Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Ltd has filed draft papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to float a Rs 500-crore initial public offering (IPO).
The Bengaluru-based company's IPO comprises fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 250 crore and an offer of sale (OFS) of up to Rs 250 crore by promoter and the promoter group, as per the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP). READ MORE
8:07 AM
Nifty Bank to outperform in near term; buy on dips? What analysts say
The Nifty Bank Index is currently exhibiting a positive trend on the charts, and it has closed right at the edge of a potential breakout. A close above 50,850 would signal a bullish breakout, suggesting that the index could see a strong upward movement. The next resistance levels and target prices to watch are 51,500, 51,950, and 52,500. READ MORE
7:59 AM
Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities recommends buying these two stocks today
Nifty rose for the fourth consecutive session to close at 24,698.85 with a gain of 126 points or 0.51 per cent. Nifty has filled the entire downward gap, which was formed on 5th August between 24,350 and 24,686. READ MORE
7:58 AM
Stocks to watch, Aug 21: Ola Electric, Cyient DLM, PNB Housing Fin, L&T, Vi
Indian Equities are looking at a flat opening on Wednesday, tracking weakness from global peers. Domestically here are the hot stocks to watch on Wednesday: READ MORE
7:55 AM
Market guide: Nifty may consolidate; Fed minutes, Orient Tech IPO eyed
Meanwhile, market participants await the release of the minutes of the US Federal Reserve's last policy meeting. Besides, they also await keynote speech from the US Fed Chief Jerome Powell later in the week. READ MORE
7:52 AM
Brent crude at $77.17 per bbl
7:49 AM
Asia-Pacific markets trade in red; Nikkei down 0.74%
7:45 AM
US markets settle lower; Nasdaq down 0.33%
7:39 AM
Good morning readers! Catch all the market live updates here
First Published: Aug 21 2024 | 7:39 AM IST