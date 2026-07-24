Gains for JSW Energy hinge on renewables execution, debt reduction

Power demand rebounded in Q1FY27 with growth of 8.5 per cent Y-o-Y off a low base. Renewable capacity additions included the commissioning of 1.1 GW in FY27 YTD, supporting guidance of a 3 GW addition in FY27. Installed capacity increased to 14.6 GW, with renewables accounting for 61 per cent of the portfolio. Around 64 MW is currently sold in the merchant market.

The plant load factors (PLFs) were lower at 40 per cent for hydro (66 per cent in Q1FY26) and 71 per cent for thermal (76 per cent in Q1FY26). Hydrology was weak due to lower rainfall, and there was a 17-day transmission evacuation outage at KSK Mahanadi, along with a planned outage at the Ratnagiri plant. Solar PLF was 21 per cent.

Net generation volumes were 12.9 billion units (BUs) (down 5 per cent Y-o-Y and up 10 per cent Q-o-Q). The company added 1.1 GW of capacity during FY27 YTD (solar 0.4 GW, wind 0.1 GW, hybrid 0.4 GW, hydro 0.2 GW), taking total capacity to 14.5 GW. Guidance is for a capacity addition of 3 GW during FY27.

The company commissioned a Halol wind blade manufacturing facility in June 2026, with an annual capacity of 450 blades (600 MW). The capacity expansion in FY27 would entail a capex of ₹20,000 crore. Management expects generation to normalise from Q2 to meet FY27 targets.

Gross debt and cash stood at ₹74,000 crore and ₹12,900 crore, respectively. Management reiterated the target of keeping net debt-to-EBITDA below 5 times (net debt/EBITDA is now around 4.96) until 2030. The company exercised its call option on the remaining 26 per cent stake in Mahanadi. The commissioning of Unit-4 (600 MW) at KSK Mahanadi is targeted for FY28, with the capital cost expected to be 25-30 per cent lower than that of a greenfield facility.

The company also signed an agreement to acquire the 300 MW MCCPL thermal plant in Chhattisgarh, which holds a 195 MW long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) with Rajasthan discoms with a residual tenure of 14 years. JSW Energy raised its stake in the JSW Power Systems & Toshiba joint venture to 10.7 per cent from 2.4 per cent, de-risking equipment supply and lowering thermal project capital costs.

All key approvals have been received for the Salboni thermal project, all the land has been acquired, equipment orders have been placed, and construction is progressing. Coal supply is secured through a long-term fuel supply agreement with CCL under the SHAKTI scheme.

Generation at Mahanadi was impacted by a 17-day transmission evacuation outage caused by extreme wind, resulting in a decline of 184 MUs (7 per cent Y-o-Y). The event may qualify under force majeure provisions.

For KSK Mahanadi Unit-4 (600 MW), commissioning is due in FY28. About 30 per cent of construction work had been completed before acquisition, with the balance of plant (BoP), coal handling systems, ash handling systems, railway infrastructure, and transmission facilities in place. Existing Chinese suppliers will supply equipment for the remaining units. The BESS facility is operational and ready to commence supply. Management expects the project to generate ₹150 crore of annual EBITDA.

Out of the 1.1 GW renewable energy projects commissioned in FY27 YTD, 300 MW is operating under Temporary General Network Access (TGNA) and facing curtailment. This is expected to transition to General Network Access (GNA) before August 31, 2026, when curtailment would cease. Another 400 MW from the O2 Power acquisition is under TGNA, with GNA approval expected by September-October 2026.

Out of the remaining 1.9 GW to be commissioned during FY27, over 530 MW comprises group captive projects, insulated from grid risks. Connectivity for the rest has been secured. The Karnataka PSP project has received the Letter of Intent. JSW Energy has identified an additional 9 GWh PSP site, which can be developed in future.

Operational performance was better than expected, and the pace of capacity expansion is encouraging. But investors must monitor the pace of RE commissioning and connectivity, and the potential impact of renewable curtailment, given that 12-14 per cent of solar capacity saw curtailment in Q1FY27.