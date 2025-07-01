Tuesday, July 01, 2025 | 09:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Rupee gains as dollar slump extends; opens 15 paise higher at 85.61/$

Rupee gains as dollar slump extends; opens 15 paise higher at 85.61/$

Indian Rupee today: The domestic currency opened 15 paise higher at 85.61 against the dollar, according to Bloomberg

money, financial, cash, rupee

money, financial, cash, rupee

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 9:27 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian Rupee advanced after a one-day fall to open the second half of the calendar year on a positive note amid a weak dollar index. 
 
The domestic currency opened 15 paise higher at 85.61 against the dollar, according to Bloomberg. The unit has depreciated by around 0.21 per cent in June and has fallen by 0.18 per cent in the first six months of the calendar year. 
 
The rupee weakened Monday amid sustained dollar buying by nationalised banks, likely on behalf of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and oil companies, according to Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP. "A trading range of 85.35–85.95 appears likely for the day. The return of excess funds from the HDB Financial IPO and exporter hedging near 86.00 could cap further upside in the dollar."
 
   
Markets now await global PMI releases, US non-farm payroll data on Friday, and US President Trump’s stance on the July 9 tariff deadline. 

Also Read

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Rupee ends first quarter flat amid global tensions and dollar weakness

Rupee

Rupee ends flat in H1 2025; snaps two-day gains to close at 85.76/$

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, Money

Rupee opens flat at 85.48/$; likely to end June muted amid weak dollar

Rupee, Indian rupee

Rupee posts best week since Jan 2023 as oil prices slide; ends below 85.5/$

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, Economy

Rupee continues rally amid weak US data; opens higher at 85.50/$

 
On the macro front, gross goods and services tax (GST) collections touched their highest-ever level of Rs 22.08 trillion in 2024-25, registering a 9.4 per cent growth over the previous fiscal year. The average monthly collection stood at ₹1.84 trillion in FY25, up from ₹1.68 trillion in FY24 and ₹1.51 trillion in FY22.
 
Given India’s strong economic fundamentals and a softening US dollar, upticks in the dollar-rupee pair can be viewed as selling opportunities, Bhansali said. 
 
Meanwhile, the dollar index plunged to a more than three-year low on Monday as uncertainty around trade agreements loomed along with the US fiscal deficit concerns. The US dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was down 0.17 per cent at 96.71.
 
Investors are also weighing on a quicker pace of monetary policy easing by the Federal Reserve ahead of a slew of economic data on Friday, analysts said. 
 
In commodities, crude oil prices fell for the second day, with the focus Opec+ output quotas this weekend. Brent crude price was down 0.24 per cent at $67.61 per barrel, while WTI crude prices were lower by 0.48 per cent at 64.80, as of 9:20 AM IST. 
 

More From This Section

stock market trading

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex gains 150 pts; Apollo Hospitals rises 4%, Gabriel India 20%

Dividend

Dividend stocks: Bharat Seats & 1 other stock to trade ex-date on July 2

initial public offering, IPO

Indogulf Cropsciences IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

RIL, Reliance, Reliance Industries

Reliance Ind's solar leap prompts Nuvama's highest target price on D-Street

markets

Stocks to Watch Today, July 1: Auto, Ashok Leyland, Ireda, Vodafone, BEL

Topics : Rupee Indian rupee currency market Markets Rupee vs dollar US Dollar Trump tariffs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 9:27 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksDividend TodayIndogulf Cropsciences IPO Allotment TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEDelhi Weather TodayJagannath Yatra 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon