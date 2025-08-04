Monday, August 04, 2025 | 10:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Godrej Properties shares gain post Q1 results; should you bet?

Godrej Properties shares gain post Q1 results; should you bet?

Godrej Properties shares rose 2 per cent after the company reported a 15.4 per cent Y-o-Y growth in net profit in Q1FY26

trading

Godrej Properties share trade 2 per cent higher

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 10:33 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Godrej Properties were in demand on Monday as analysts remained bullish after the company's first-quarter earnings came in line with expectations. 
 
The real estate major's stock rose as much as 2.36 per cent during the day to ₹2,099 per share, the biggest intraday rise since July 29 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 2 per cent higher at ₹2,092 apiece, compared to a 0.14 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 10:02 AM. 
 
Shares of the company snapped a three-day losing streak and currently trade at 1.7 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 25 per cent this year, compared to a 4.2 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Godrej Properties has a total market capitalisation of ₹62,724.67 crore.   Track LIVE Stock Market Updates Here
 

Godrej Properties Q1 results 

 
The company reported a 15.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in profit at ₹600.12 crore in the first quarter of the financial year 2026 (Q1 FY26), amid a 22 per cent growth in collections. The company’s collections in Q1 FY26 stood at ₹3,670 crore.
 
However, the company’s revenue (from operations) declined by 41.2 per cent to ₹434.56 crore. Its total expenses during the quarter stood at ₹732.58 crore, down 20.49 per cent Y-o-Y. Further, the company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹915 crore, up 18 per cent Y-o-Y.

Godrej’s booking value in Q1 FY26 was ₹7,082 crore, down 18 per cent Y-o-Y. It sold 4,231 homes with a total area of 6.17 million square feet. This is the eighth consecutive quarter in which the company has exceeded ₹5,000 crore in booking value. 

Analysts on Godrej Properties Q1 earnings

JM Financial noted that Godrej Properties reported healthy first-quarter FY26 pre-sales, in line with JM Financial’s estimate. The strong performance was driven by a solid response to new launches in Bengaluru and Noida, it added. 
 
During the quarter, the company spent ₹2,000 crore on land and approvals, resulting in a net cash outflow of ₹1,400 crore, largely funded through debt.
 
JM Financial believes the company is on track to meet its annual guidance across all key metrics, supported by its well-diversified presence across India’s top six markets and strategic expansion into Tier-2 cities. It maintained 'Buy' with a slightly revised target price of ₹2,600 per share.   ALSO READ: Mukul Agrawal portfolio smallcap stock zooms 20% after Q1 results; details 
Antique Stock Broking said that Godrej Properties, with a strong presence across all four key housing markets, remains a major beneficiary of the ongoing housing upcycle.
 
Antique expects the firm to comfortably exceed its FY26 guidance, backed by a diverse launch pipeline and strong sales execution. Demand trends remain steady, with healthy absorption across markets and a robust project pipeline.
 
However, the brokerage cautions that sustaining high pre-sales growth and margins may become challenging given its already elevated base. It maintained 'Buy' with a revised target price of ₹2,723 apiece.

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 10:23 AM IST

