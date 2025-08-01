Godrej Properties Q1 profit grows 15% to ₹600 cr amid higher collections

Godrej Properties’ profit for the first quarter of the financial year 2026 (Q1 FY26) grew by 15.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 600.12 crore, amid a 22 per cent growth in collections.
The company’s collections in Q1 FY26 stood at Rs 3,670 crore.
However, the company’s revenue (from operations) declined by 41.2 per cent to Rs 434.56 crore. Its total expenses during the quarter stood at Rs 732.58 crore, down 20.49 per cent YoY.
Further, the company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at Rs 915 crore, up 18 per cent YoY.
Pirojsha Godrej, Executive Chairperson, Godrej Properties, said, “Godrej Properties delivered another solid quarter for bookings, cashflows, and earnings. The residential real estate sector in India has been strong over the past four years and we believe the sector will continue to provide opportunities in the next few years. Our business development additions since FY23, with a future booking value of over Rs 90,000 crore, provide us significant opportunities to scale our bookings and, in turn, our earnings. With a robust launch pipeline, strong balance sheet, and resilient demand, we are on track to achieve our guidance across all operating parameters.”
Godrej’s booking value in Q1 FY26 was Rs 7,082 crore, down 18 per cent YoY. It sold 4,231 homes with a total area of 6.17 million square feet. This is the eighth consecutive quarter in which the company has exceeded Rs 5,000 crore in booking value.
“Booking value in Q1 FY26 was driven by strong demand in several new project launches, including Godrej MSR City in Bengaluru, which achieved a booking value of Rs 2,426 crore, Godrej Majesty in Greater Noida, which achieved a booking value of Rs 925 crore, and Godrej Tiara in Bengaluru, which achieved a booking value of Rs 470 crore,” the company said.
Bengaluru contributed more than Rs 3,000 crore to the company’s total sales during the quarter, followed by MMR and NCR, both of which contributed more than Rs 1,600 crore.
The company launched six new projects, including phase launches, during the quarter across four cities, with a total sales potential of Rs 8,500 crore.
In Q1 FY26, the company added five new projects with a total estimated saleable area of approximately 9.24 million square feet and a total estimated booking value potential of Rs 11,400 crore. It has achieved 57 per cent of its FY26 annual guidance for business development in the first quarter.