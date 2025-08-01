Friday, August 01, 2025 | 05:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Godrej Properties Q1 profit grows 15% to ₹600 cr amid higher collections

Godrej Properties Q1 profit grows 15% to ₹600 cr amid higher collections

Godrej Properties reports a 15% YoY increase in Q1 FY26 profit to Rs 600 crore, driven by strong collections and an 18% rise in EBITDA, despite a decline in revenue from operations

Godrej Properties, Godrej One

Bengaluru contributed more than Rs 3,000 crore to the company’s total sales during the quarter, followed by MMR and NCR, both of which contributed more than Rs 1,600 crore.

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 5:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Godrej Properties’ profit for the first quarter of the financial year 2026 (Q1 FY26) grew by 15.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 600.12 crore, amid a 22 per cent growth in collections.
 
The company’s collections in Q1 FY26 stood at Rs 3,670 crore.
 
However, the company’s revenue (from operations) declined by 41.2 per cent to Rs 434.56 crore. Its total expenses during the quarter stood at Rs 732.58 crore, down 20.49 per cent YoY.
 
Further, the company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at Rs 915 crore, up 18 per cent YoY.
 
Pirojsha Godrej, Executive Chairperson, Godrej Properties, said, “Godrej Properties delivered another solid quarter for bookings, cashflows, and earnings. The residential real estate sector in India has been strong over the past four years and we believe the sector will continue to provide opportunities in the next few years. Our business development additions since FY23, with a future booking value of over Rs 90,000 crore, provide us significant opportunities to scale our bookings and, in turn, our earnings. With a robust launch pipeline, strong balance sheet, and resilient demand, we are on track to achieve our guidance across all operating parameters.” 
 

Also Read

Godrej, Godrej properties

Godrej Properties Q1 results: Net profit surges 15% to ₹598 crore

nse, national stock exchange, stock market, markets

Q1 results today: ITC, Adani Power, Godrej Properties among 96 on Aug 1

Godrej Properties

Godrej Properties enters Vadodara with 34-acre residential land acquisition

realty sector, real estate

Nifty Realty sheds 3% in firm market; Lodha, Brigade, Oberoi slide up to 7%

Godrej, Godrej properties

Godrej Properties buys 48-acre parcel in North Bengaluru's Doddaballapur

 
Godrej’s booking value in Q1 FY26 was Rs 7,082 crore, down 18 per cent YoY. It sold 4,231 homes with a total area of 6.17 million square feet. This is the eighth consecutive quarter in which the company has exceeded Rs 5,000 crore in booking value.
 
“Booking value in Q1 FY26 was driven by strong demand in several new project launches, including Godrej MSR City in Bengaluru, which achieved a booking value of Rs 2,426 crore, Godrej Majesty in Greater Noida, which achieved a booking value of Rs 925 crore, and Godrej Tiara in Bengaluru, which achieved a booking value of Rs 470 crore,” the company said.
 
Bengaluru contributed more than Rs 3,000 crore to the company’s total sales during the quarter, followed by MMR and NCR, both of which contributed more than Rs 1,600 crore.
 
The company launched six new projects, including phase launches, during the quarter across four cities, with a total sales potential of Rs 8,500 crore.
 
In Q1 FY26, the company added five new projects with a total estimated saleable area of approximately 9.24 million square feet and a total estimated booking value potential of Rs 11,400 crore. It has achieved 57 per cent of its FY26 annual guidance for business development in the first quarter.

More From This Section

ITC limited

ITC Q1 FY26 result: Net profit up 3% at ₹5,244 cr; revenue rises 20%

Tata power

Tata Power Q1 results: Profit up 6% to ₹1,262 cr; revenue rises 4%

Delhivery

Delhivery Q1 FY26 result: Net profit jumps 67% to ₹91 cr; revenue up 6%

gsk pharma

GSK Pharma Q1 results: PAT rises 12% to ₹279 cr, income declines marginally

Adani Power Ltd, Electricity, Power plant

Adani Power Q1 FY26 result: Profit down 15%; 1:5 stock split announced

Topics : Godrej Properties Q1 results Real Estate

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 5:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodaySri Lotus Developers IPOSuzlon Energy Share PriceGold and Silver Rate TodayFD RatesTrump New Tariffs ListSchengen VisaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon