Goel Construction IPO closes today; check latest subscription status, GMP

Goel Construction IPO closes today; check latest subscription status, GMP

Goel Construction IPO Day 3 Update: Check latest subscription details, grey market premium (GMP), price band, lot size, allotment date, listing date, and other key details here

Goel Construction IPO

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 9:38 AM IST

Goel Construction IPO subscription status: Construction and infrastructure company Goel Construction's initial public offering (IPO) is set to conclude for public subscription today, Thursday, September 4, 2025. The SME offering has received a strong response among the investors so far.
 
Data available on the BSE suggests that Goel Construction IPO has been oversubscribed by 10.75 times, by the end of the second day of subscription on Wednesday, September 3, 2025.
 
The public issue received the highest demand among the non-institutional investors (NIIs), who oversubscribed the category reserved for them by 14.44 times. This is followed by the retail investors at the subscription of 11.63 times. The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), on the other hand, subscribed the category reserved for them by 6.49 times.
 

Goel Construction IPO details

Goel Construction IPO comprises a fresh issue of 3.1 million equity shares aggregating to ₹81.12 crore, and an offer for sale with promoters divesting up to 0.7 million equity shares aggregating to ₹19.03 crore. The public offering is available at a price band of ₹250-263 per share, with a lot size of 400 shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of 800 shares and in multiples thereof, requiring a minimum investment amount of ₹2,10,400.  ALSO READ | Amanta Healthcare IPO booked 82x; check allotment status, GMP, listing date

Goel Construction IPO grey market premium (GMP)

The unlisted shares of Goel Construction were commanding a solid premium in the grey markets on the final day of subscription. Sources tracking unofficial market activities revealed that the company’s shares were exchanging hands at ₹323 per share, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹60 per share or 22.81 per cent over the upper end of the issue price.

Goel Construction IPO allotment date, listing date

Once the subscription window concludes, the basis of allotment for Goel Construction IPO shares is likely to be finalised on Friday, September 5, 2025. The successful allottees will receive the company's shares in their demat account by Monday, September 8, 2025.
 
Goel Construction shares are slated to list on the BSE SME, tentatively on Tuesday, September 9, 2025.

Goel Construction IPO registrar, BLRM details

MUFG Intime India serves as the registrar, while Srujan Alpha Capital Advisors acts as the sole book-running lead manager for the offering.  ALSO READ | Urban Company IPO opens on Sept 10: Check price band, key dates, lot size

Goel Construction IPO objective

Goel Construction will not receive the proceeds from the OFS, as it will be given to the promoters divesting their stakes via IPO. The company, however, proposes to utilise the proceeds from the fresh issue for capital expenditure towards purchase of additional equipment and fleets, and for the repayment / prepayment of certain outstanding borrowings availed. The company will further deploy the remaining proceeds for general corporate purposes.

About Goel Construction

Goel Construction are construction contractors having experience in construction of industrial plants and infrastructure projects. The company’s primary focus and strength has been deeply rooted in construction of Cement Plants, Power Plants, Dairy Plants, and other industrial plants. The company has presence in the states of Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh. The graphic below highlights
 

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

