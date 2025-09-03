Wednesday, September 03, 2025 | 10:29 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Anlon Healthcare makes flat D-street debut, lists at ₹92 on NSE SME

Anlon Healthcare makes flat D-street debut, lists at ₹92 on NSE SME

Post-listing, the Anlon Healthcare stock was trading at ₹91.5, up 0.55 per cent from the listing price on the BSE

Anlon Healthcare ipo listing

Anlon Healthcare is engaged in the manufacturing of Pharma Intermediates and APIs

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 10:09 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Anlon Healthcare listing today: Shares of chemical manufacturing company Anlon Healthcare made a flat debut on Dalal Street on Wednesday, September 3, 2025. The company's share listed at ₹92 on the NSE, reflecting a premium of 1.1 per cent over the issue price of ₹91 per share. After the listing, the stock fell around 0.6 per cent from the listing price to ₹91.4.
 
The stock opened at ₹91 on the BSE. Post-listing, the stock was trading at ₹91.5, up 0.55 per cent from the listing price.
 
The listing price of Anlon Healthcare was in-line with the grey market estimates. Ahead of the listing, unlisted shares of Anlon Healthcare were trading almost flat at ₹92, up ₹1 or 1.1 per cent, according to sources tracking unofficial markets.
 

Anlon Healthcare IPO details

Anlon Healthcare IPO received a decent response from investors, with the issue being oversubscribed by 7.13 times. The portion reserved for Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed by only 1.07 times, the Retail investors' portion was subscribed 47.3 times, and the non-institutional investors (NIIs) at 10.61 times.
 
The ₹121-crore mainline IPO was a fresh issue of 13.3 million equity shares. There was no offer for sale (OFS) component. The company fixed the IPO price band in the range of ₹86 to ₹91. The public issue opened for subscription on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, and closed on Friday, August 29, 2025. 

Also Read

markets, Sensex, nifty

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty choppy in early deals; SMIDs gain; Metal index up 1%; IT drags

urban company

Urban Company IPO opens on Sept 10: Check price band, key dates, lot size

IPO rush, market

From Draft Red Herring to listing: The real journey of an IPO in India

initial public offerings, IPO

Sebi clears IPOs of 13 firms including Urban Company, Boat's parent

initial public offerings, IPO

Amanta Healthcare IPO Day 2 update: Subscription rises 11x, GMP at 9%

 
Kfin Technologies is the registrar of the issue. Interactive Financial Services is the sole book-running lead manager. 
 
According to the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), the company plans to use the net fresh issue proceeds for proposed expansion, repayment of debt, working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.   ALSO READ: Urban Company IPO opens on Sept 10: Check price band, key dates, lot size

About Anlon Healthcare

Incorporated in 2013, Anlon Healthcare is engaged in the manufacturing of Pharma Intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). The company offers pharmaceutical intermediates, APIs for medicines, nutraceuticals, personal care, and veterinary products, all manufactured following Indian and international pharmacopoeia standards like IP, BP, EP, JP, and USP. Anlon has received Drug Master File (DMF) approval from ANVISA, NMPA, and PMDA for loxoprofen sodium dihydrate and loxoprofen acid APIs.

More From This Section

telecom

Indus Towers share price slips 5% in trade; what is rattling investors?

Ashok Leyland

Ashok Leyland forays into battery ecosystem; Nomura analyses implications

Vikran Engineering IPo listing

Vikran Engineering posts lacklustre debut; shares list at 2% premium

luxury hotels India, exclusive hotel experiences, luxury travel India 2025, Leela Arq Udaipur, premium hotel amenities, high-end villas India, luxury getaways India, hotel loyalty programmes India, private villa stay India, curated travel experiences

TBO TEK surges 15%, hits 6-month high; what's driving travel related stock?

Stock market

HSBC flags 5 positives, 4 risks for Indian equities amid market uncertainty

Topics : Stock Market IPOs IPO market IPO GMP Markets Pharma stocks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 10:09 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayImmigration Act 2025 Gold Trading StrategySilver Trading Strategy US Visa UpdatesSemicon India 2025Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon