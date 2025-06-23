Monday, June 23, 2025 | 11:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / DRI busts gold melting unit in Mumbai, seizes gold worth ₹9 crore

DRI busts gold melting unit in Mumbai, seizes gold worth ₹9 crore

Accordingly, the DRI's Mumbai Zonal Unit initiated action under the codename "Operation Alchemist" on Sunday night and uncovered the gold melting unit in the Masjid Bunder area

Representative image by rawpixel.com on Freepik

Seven accused persons were arrested and gold valued at Rs 8.93 crore was seized during the operation, the official said, adding further probe was underway. (Representative image by rawpixel.com on Freepik)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 11:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has busted a gold melting facility in south Mumbai, seized the yellow metal worth Rs 8.93 crore and arrested seven members of a crime syndicate, officials said on Monday.

The central agency had specific intelligence about the facility involved in melting of smuggled gold brought to India from Dubai with the help of carrier passengers recruited by an organized syndicate, an official said.  Accordingly, the DRI's Mumbai Zonal Unit initiated action under the codename "Operation Alchemist" on Sunday night and uncovered the gold melting unit in the Masjid Bunder area.  Initially, a DRI team nabbed two persons, who were coming out of the facility and 8.74 kg of gold in bar form was recovered from their possession, he said. A search was conducted at the facility, where DRI officials found that two operators were melting smuggled gold and converting the precious metal into bars, he said.  During investigation it surfaced that 18 egg-shaped capsules containing gold were smuggled into India earlier on Sunday after carrier passengers landed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, the official informed.  The smuggled capsules were melted down at the facility into half a dozen bars weighing 8.74 kg. In a follow-up operation, the DRI apprehended two additional individuals involved in collecting the smuggled capsules along with a key person managing melting operations, he said.  In all, seven accused persons were arrested and gold valued at Rs 8.93 crore was seized during the operation, the official said, adding further probe was underway.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Heat, heatwave, climate

Harsh climate claims over 2,000 lives in India in 2024: WMO climate report

Wheels of change turn electric as state expands its green fleet of buses

MSRTC's accumulated losses rise to ₹10,324 cr in FY24, White Paper reveals

Ministry of External Affairs

India rejects OIC remarks as 'unwarranted', slams Pakistan's influence

Elections, voting, Lok Sabha elections

LIVE news updates: AAP's Gopal Italia wins Visavadar bypoll, BJP bags Kadi seat

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra

I did not follow my karma as I feared failure: RBI Guv Sanjay Malhotra

Topics : Gold Mumbai Directorate of Revenue Intelligence

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 11:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayLIVE NewsEngland vs India 1st Test LIVE UpdatesGold and Silver Rate TodayEurope Overtourism ProtestsOperation SindhuInflux Healthtech IPOGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon