Gold, silver ETF assets near all-time highs after import duty hike

An analysis of AUM data disclosed by fund houses on the Association of Mutual Funds in India’s (Amfi’s) website showed that gold ETF AUM rose nearly 6 per cent to ₹1.9 trillion, while silver ETF AUM climbed around 7 per cent to about ₹95,000 crore on Wednesday.
As of May 13, the combined AUM of gold and silver ETFs stood at ₹2.9 trillion, up about 12 per cent so far this month. The AUM is at its highest level since January 2026, when it had touched ₹3 trillion.
The gains in AUM on Wednesday, largely in line with the appreciation in gold and silver ETF prices, suggest that the category saw muted net inflows or outflows despite elevated trading activity in ETF counters. Nippon India Gold ETF, the largest in the category, witnessed trades worth ₹1,362 crore on Wednesday on the NSE, compared with its one-month daily average of around ₹350 crore. In the case of Nippon India Silver ETF, units worth ₹2,000 crore changed hands.
The surge in gold and silver prices following the import duty hike comes as a relief for commodity ETF investors, many of whom had invested in these schemes for the first time during the last few months of 2025 and in January 2026, when prices of the two precious metals had peaked. However, gold and silver prices corrected sharply in February.