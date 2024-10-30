Business Standard
GSK Pharma stock gains over 3% after profit, revenue boost in Q2 earnings

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Pharmaceuticals surged up to 3.4 per cent at Rs 2719.90 per share on the BSE in Wednesday’s intraday trade. The stock rose after the company reported its second quarter earnings for the financial year 2024-25 (Q2FY25).
 
GSK Pharma reported a 16 per cent year-on-year increase in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 252 crore for the September quarter, up from Rs 217 crore in the same period last fiscal year. 
 
Revenue from operations also rose to Rs 1,010 crore, compared to Rs 957 crore a year earlier.
 
The company announced a special interim dividend of Rs 12 per equity share of face value Rs 10 each. "As we celebrate our centenary year in India, we are pleased to reward our shareholders with this special dividend. Our performance underscores our commitment to sustainable growth and innovation," said Bhushan Akshikar, Managing Director of GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals.
 
 
The company noted that its key brands maintained their market share, with Augmentin leading the Indian pharma market. Additionally, its respiratory portfolio, including Nucala and Trelegy, continued to gain traction.
 
The paediatric vaccine portfolio delivered double-digit growth and retained market leadership in the private sector. In the adult vaccines segment, GSK is enhancing its presence with the Shingrix Herpes Zoster Vaccine, driving growth in adult immunisation through innovative market strategies.

GSK Pharma share price history

The company’s stock has outperformed the market year to date as it has risen 36.9 per cent, while gaining 87 per cent in the last one year. In comparison BSE Sensex has risen 10.9 per cent year to date and 25 per cent in a year. 
 
The company has a total market capitalisation of Rs 45,551.59 crore. Its shares are trading at a price to earnings multiple of 70.07 times and at an earning per share of Rs 37.53. 
 
At 10:55 AM, the stock price of the company pared some of its gains and was up 1.72 per cent at Rs 2675 a piece on the BSE. By comparison, the BSE’s Sensex was down 0.26 per cent to 80,162.39 level.
 

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

