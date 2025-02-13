Business Standard

HAL share price rises 4% on healthy Q3 results, profit jumps 14% YoY

HAL share price rises 4% on healthy Q3 results, profit jumps 14% YoY

The uptick in HAL share price came after the company posted a healthy set of Q3FY25 results

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 1:06 PM IST

HAL share price: State-owned aerospace defence company Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) share price was buzzing in trade, as the scrip rose as much as 3.66 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 3727.85 per share on Thursday, February 13, 2025.
 
The uptick in HAL share price came after the company posted a healthy set of Q3FY25 results. 
 
HAL’s consolidated profit rose 14.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 1,439.8 crore in Q3FY25, from Rs 1,261.4 crore in Q3FY25. Revenue also surged 14.8 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 6,957.3 crore in Q3FY25, from Rs 6,061.3 crore a year ago.
 
 
At the operating level, Ebitda climbed 15.9 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1,405.7 crore in Q3FY25, from Rs 1,213.4 crore in Q3FY24. Ebitda margin also expanded to 20.2 per cent, from 20 per cent in the same period last year.
 
The company declared a first interim dividend of Rs 25. The Record date for the payment of the dividend will be Tuesday, February 18, 2025. The dividend will be paid to all the eligible shareholders on or before March 14, 2025, HAL said. 

About Hindustan Aeronautics 
 
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, established in 1940, and headquartered in Bangalore, is India's largest aerospace and defence company, as well as one of the oldest and largest globally. 
 
HAL's operations encompass the manufacturing of aircraft, helicopters, and their components, with notable products including the Dhruv advanced light helicopter, the Tejas light combat aircraft, and the Hindustan Ambassador car. 
 
The company is also involved in the design and development of new products and upgrades, as well as the repair and overhaul of aircraft and helicopters. Additionally, HAL manufactures crucial satellite structures. 
 
With facilities located in various Indian cities, including Kanpur, Nasik, Koraput, Korwa, Lucknow, Kasaragod, and Hyderabad, HAL operates under the purview of the Indian Ministry of Defence.
 
The market capitalisation of HAL is Rs 2,47,781 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE100 category.
 
At 12:30 PM, the HAL share was trading 3.03 per cent higher at Rs 3,705 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.61 per cent higher at 76,637.05 levels. 

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 12:52 PM IST

