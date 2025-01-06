Business Standard

HDFC Bank stock can dip to Rs 1,500 if breaks this support; key levels here

HDFC Bank stock is seen testing the 100-day DMA for the second time in the last seven months; Chart hints towards a bearish bias as long as the stock trades below Rs 1,733.

Rex Cano Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2025 | 1:51 PM IST

HDFC Bank stock was down nearly 2 per cent in intra-day trades on Monday amid a weak market while the private bank's LDR (loan-to-deposit) ratio dropped below 100 per cent for the first time post the HDFC merger. At the end of the December quarter, HDFC Bank's LDR stood at 99.2 per cent, down from 100.8 per cent at the end of September quarter. In comparison, HDFC Bank's LDR in the year ago quarter (December 2023) stood at 111.53 per cent in Q3 of 2023-24.  The fall in private lender's LDR was on account of slower loan growth and the securitisation of a sizeable portion of loans in the 2024-25 (FY25) October-December (Q3) quarter. READ MORE  Meanwhile, on the bourses, including today's near 2 per cent fall HDFC Bank stock had shed 4.6 per cent in the last two trading sessions, and was now seen quoting below its 100-day DMA (Daily Moving Average) for the second time since May 2024.  Previously, in early October, HDFC Bank stock dipped for a day below the 100-day DMA, but soon regained strength and rallied by 16.5 per cent from thereon to a high of Rs 1,880 on December 09, 2024. Post this; the stock once again has witnessed a steady decline on the stock exchanges.  ALSO READ: Asian Paints stock down 33% in 3 months; is the worst over? Tech view here  Will the stock find support around the 100-day DMA yet again or will it slide further lower? Here's what the HDFC Bank stock chart hints:  HDFC Bank  Current Price: Rs 1,712  Downside Risk: 11.3%  Support: Rs 1,633; Rs, 1607  Resistance: Rs 1,721; Rs 1,727; Rs 1,733  HDFC Bank stock is not only seen quoting below the 100-day DMA, which stands at Rs 1,727; but also seen trading below the lower-end of the Bollinger Bands on the daily scale, which is Rs 1,721. Thus, the near-term bias for HDFC Bank is likely to remain negative as long as the stock remains below Rs 1,721 - Rs 1,727 zone.  Similarly, on the weekly scale, HDFC Bank stock is seen trading below its 20-WMA (Weekly Moving Average). The stock had last closed below the same in May 2024. The 20-WMA now stands at Rs 1,733 and is likely to act as an additional hurdle for the stock. The overall bias for the stock is likely to remain tepid as long as the stock trades below Rs 1,810.  ALSO READ: Key levels to track on Sensex this wek; Nifty headed towards 24,600?  On the downside, the stock seems on course to test the weekly super trend line support at Rs 1,633 - a key indicator the stock has respected for the last seven months. This level also coincides the 200-day DMA, which stands at Rs 1,640. Break and trade below the same could see the stock dip towards its 20-MMA (Monthly Moving Average), which stands at Rs 1,607.  The long-term chart shows that post Covid-19 related panic fall, HDFC Bank stock has repeatedly found support around its 50-MMA in times of a crisis. The 50-MMA support for now stands at Rs 1,518 - and potentially indicates an 11.3 per cent downside risk from present levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART   

First Published: Jan 06 2025 | 1:48 PM IST

