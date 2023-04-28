HDFC Securities recommends a BULL SPREAD strategy on Larsen & Toubro

Derivative Strategy

BULL SPREAD Strategy on Larsen & Toubro



Lot Size 300 Buy LARSEN (25-MAY Expiry) 2300 CALL at Rs 57 & simultaneously sell 2400 CALL at Rs 19



Maximum profit Rs 18,600; If LARSEN closes at or above Rs 2400 on 25-May expiry. Cost of the strategy Rs 38 (Rs 11,400 per strategy)

Approx margin required Rs 24,200 Breakeven Point Rs 2,338

Rationale: We have seen long build up in LARSEN Future, where we have seen 27 per cent addition in Open Interest (Prov) with price rising by 1.1 per cent.



Primary and intermediate trend of the stock is positive as stock price is trading above important moving averages.



Stock price has been forming bullish higher top higher bottom formation on the daily chart.



Oscillators and momentum Indicators are showing strength in the current uptrend. Note : It is advisable to book profit in the strategy when ROI exceeds 20 per cent.

Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is Sr. Derivatives & Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. He doesn't hold any position in the stock. Views are personal.

