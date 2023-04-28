HDFC Securities recommends a BULL SPREAD strategy on Larsen & Toubro

Derivative Strategy
BULL SPREAD Strategy on Larsen & Toubro
Buy LARSEN (25-MAY Expiry) 2300 CALL at Rs 57 & simultaneously sell 2400 CALL at Rs 19
Lot Size 300
Cost of the strategy Rs 38 (Rs 11,400 per strategy)
Maximum profit Rs 18,600; If LARSEN closes at or above Rs 2400 on 25-May expiry.
Breakeven Point Rs 2,338
Approx margin required Rs 24,200
Rationale:
-
We have seen long build up in LARSEN Future, where we have seen 27 per cent addition in Open Interest (Prov) with price rising by 1.1 per cent.
-
Primary and intermediate trend of the stock is positive as stock price is trading above important moving averages.
-
Stock price has been forming bullish higher top higher bottom formation on the daily chart.
- Oscillators and momentum Indicators are showing strength in the current uptrend.
Note : It is advisable to book profit in the strategy when ROI exceeds 20 per cent.
Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is Sr. Derivatives & Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. He doesn't hold any position in the stock. Views are personal.
