F&O Strategy: Nandish Shah recommends Bull Spread on Larsen & Toubro

Bull Spread Strategy on Larsen & Toubro (L&T)
Buy L&T (29-Dec Expiry) 2100 Call at Rs 40 & simultaneously sell 2160 Call at Rs 20
Lot Size 300
Cost of the strategy Rs 20 (Rs 6,000 per strategy)
Maximum profit Rs 12,000; If L&T closes at or above Rs 2,160 on 29-Dec expiry.
Breakeven Point Rs 2,120
Approx margin required Rs 27,500
Rationale:
We have seen long rollover in the Larsen futures on Thursday, where we have seen 28 per cent addition (prov) in Open Interest with price rising by 1.7 per cent.
The stock price has broken out on the daily chart where it closed at highest level since 17-Jan 2022.
Momentum Oscillators like RSI (11) and MFI(10) are in rising mode and placed above 60 on the daily chart, indicating strength in the current uptrend.
- Plus DI is trading above minus DI while ADX line is placed above 25, indicating momentum in the current uptrend.
Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is Sr. Derivatives & Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. He doesn't hold any position in the stock. Views are personal.
First Published: Fri, November 25 2022. 08:13 IST
