JUST IN
After up to 44% rally, charts hint more upside in these mid, smallcap stks
Is the bottom near for Nykaa shares? Here's what charts say
Nifty may resume up trend; BUY MAS Finance, GMM Pfaudler, says Vinay Rajani
LIC trims stake in large-caps: Check how Sun Pharma, Maruti look on charts
Here's why Mehul Kothari recommends to Buy Page Industries, Sell TCS
SBI Card, Bandhan Bk: 5 stocks can drop up to 13% if mkt sell-off deepens
As Sensex struggles at 62,000, Nifty at 18,500, here's what can happen next
Here's why Mehul Kothari recommends to Sell Infosys, Buy Redington
Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities recommends to buy this SBI call option
Paytm can slip below Rs 400 if Bears tighten grip; Delhivery may hit Rs 300
You are here: Home » Markets » Market Technicals » Daily Technical
Stocks to Watch: PNB, Tube Investments, Indian Oil, Laurus Labs, SBI, Lupin
MARKET LIVE: Gap up open likely on strong global cues; SGX Nifty up 140pts
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

F&O Strategy: Nandish Shah recommends Bull Spread on Larsen & Toubro

The derivative analyst from HDFC Securities recommends to Buy L&T 2100 Call and simultaneously Sell 2160 Call of the 29-December expiry.

Topics
Larsen Toubro | Market trends | Trading strategies

Nandish Shah  |  Mumbai 

Larsen & Toubro, L&T
Larsen & Toubro

Derivative Strategy

Bull Spread Strategy on Larsen & Toubro (L&T)

Buy L&T (29-Dec Expiry) 2100 Call at Rs 40 & simultaneously sell 2160 Call at Rs 20

Lot Size 300

Cost of the strategy Rs 20 (Rs 6,000 per strategy)

Maximum profit Rs 12,000; If L&T closes at or above Rs 2,160 on 29-Dec expiry.

Breakeven Point Rs 2,120

Approx margin required Rs 27,500

Rationale:

  • We have seen long rollover in the Larsen futures on Thursday, where we have seen 28 per cent addition (prov) in Open Interest with price rising by 1.7 per cent.
  • The stock price has broken out on the daily chart where it closed at highest level since 17-Jan 2022.
  • Momentum Oscillators like RSI (11) and MFI(10) are in rising mode and placed above 60 on the daily chart, indicating strength in the current uptrend.
  • Plus DI is trading above minus DI while ADX line is placed above 25, indicating momentum in the current uptrend.

Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is Sr. Derivatives & Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. He doesn't hold any position in the stock. Views are personal.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Larsen Toubro

First Published: Fri, November 25 2022. 08:13 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.