Here are 15 PSU stocks for your portfolio with high dividend yields

Top 15 dividend yeild PSU stocks: Coal India, and National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) have topped the list of the 15 highest dividend-yielding public sector undertaking (PSU) stocks, according to a report compiled by brokerage firm Axis Securities.
In addition to Coal India and NMDC, the report features 13 other PSU stocks. These include Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), National Aluminium Company (Nalco), REC, Power Finance Corporation (PFC), GAIL (India), Balmer Lawrie & Co., RITES, Canara Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Housing & Urban Development Corporation (Hudco), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL).
D-Street investors seeking passive income may keep an eye on these high dividend-yielding PSU stocks. Notably, dividend yield is one of the crucial metrics representing a company’s annual dividend payout as a percentage of its current share price, providing a steady income stream alongside potential capital gains.
Among the mentioned stocks, Coal India and NMDC lead the list, each with a dividend yield of seven per cent, making them the most attractive dividend plays among government-backed companies. This is closely followed by ONGC, which offered a dividend yield of 6 per cent on investments.
Further, NALCO, REC, and Power Finance Corporation each offer a dividend yield of 5 per cent. Meanwhile, GAIL (India), Balmer Lawrie & Co., RITES, and Canara Bank have dividend yields of 4 per cent each.
At the bottom of the list are Union Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, HUDCO, and BPCL, each with a dividend yield of 3 per cent.