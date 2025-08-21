Realty index outruns Nifty on GST 2.0 plan; time to buy real estate stocks?

Real estate stocks to buy: Real estate stocks were buzzing in trade on Thursday with individual stocks rising up to 4 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in the intraday trade.
Anant Raj share price, for instance, rallied 3.9 per cent (₹559.85), while Prestige Estates Projects share price climbed 3.7 per cent (₹1,687). Share prices of Sobha, Godrej Properties, DLF, Oberoi Realty, Lodha, and The Phoenix Mills, meanwhile, gained between 1 per cent and 2.4 per cent intraday.
By comparison, the Nifty Realty index rose 1.8 per cent intraday and was up 0.8