Realty index outruns Nifty on GST 2.0 plan; time to buy real estate stocks?

Realty index outruns Nifty on GST 2.0 plan; time to buy real estate stocks?

Real estate stocks gained up to 4% today with Anant Raj, Prestige Estates, Sobha, Godrej Prop, DLF among top gainers. Nifty Realty index has outperformed Nifty50 since PM Modi announced GST reforms

PM Modi said the government will bring “

Nikita Vashisht New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 12:24 PM IST

Real estate stocks to buy: Real estate stocks were buzzing in trade on Thursday with individual stocks rising up to 4 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in the intraday trade.
 
Anant Raj share price, for instance, rallied 3.9 per cent (₹559.85), while Prestige Estates Projects share price climbed 3.7 per cent (₹1,687). Share prices of Sobha, Godrej Properties, DLF, Oberoi Realty, Lodha, and The Phoenix Mills, meanwhile, gained between 1 per cent and 2.4 per cent intraday.
 
By comparison, the Nifty Realty index rose 1.8 per cent intraday and was up 0.8
