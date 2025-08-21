Thursday, August 21, 2025 | 02:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Anlon Healthcare sets IPO price band at ₹86-91, opens Aug 26: Check details

Anlon Healthcare IPO will open for subscription on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, and close on Friday, August 29, 2025

Anlon Healthcare IPO

Anlon Healthcare sets price band for IPO

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 2:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Anlon Healthcare IPO: Anlon Healthcare, a Gujarat-based chemical manufacturing company, has set the price band for its maiden public issue in the range of ₹86 to ₹91 per equity share. The company aims to raise ₹121.03 crore through a fresh issue of 13.3 million equity shares. There is no offer for sale (OFS) component.
 
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company has reserved at least 75 per cent of the issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 10 per cent for retail investors and 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs). 
 
Kfin Technologies is the registrar for the issue. Interactive Financial Services is the book-running lead manager.
 
 
According to the RHP, the issue will open for subscription on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, and close on Friday, August 29, 2025. The anchor investor period shall be one day prior to the opening date, i.e. Monday, August 25, 2025. The basis of allotment of shares is likely to be finalised on Monday, September 1, 2025. The stock will be listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE, tentatively on Wednesday, September 3, 2025.
 
The lot size for an application is 164 shares. Accordingly, a retail investor would require a minimum investment amount of ₹14,924 to bid for one lot or 164 shares. 

