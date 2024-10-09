Business Standard
Home / Markets / News / Here's why IRFC share price was buzzing in trade on October 09; details

Here's why IRFC share price was buzzing in trade on October 09; details

The Board has also approved the appointment of Ajoy Choudhury as Chief Risk Officer on fixed tenure basis for two years.

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2024 | 9:58 AM IST

IRFC share price: Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) share price was buzzing in trade on Wednesday, October 9, 2024. The IRFC scrip rose up to 2.60 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 155.75 per share.

The rise in IRFC share price came after the company announced that the Board has approved financing up to Rs 700 crore under the finance lease for 20 BOBR rakes procured under the General-Purpose Wagon Investment Scheme (GPWIS) of the Ministry of Railways for NTPC. 

In an exchange filing, IRFC said, “The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting approved financing of 20 BOBR Rakes procured under the General-Purpose Wagon Investment Scheme (GPWIS) of Ministry of Railways to NTPC for an amount up to Rs 700 crore under Finance Lease.
 

The Board has also approved the appointment of Ajoy Choudhury as Chief Risk Officer on fixed tenure basis for two years.

IRFC financial performance

In Q1FY25, IRFC’s net profit grew 1.65 per cent to Rs 1,576.8 crore, as against Rs 1,551.3 crore in Q1FY24. Total revenue from operations rose 1.4 per cent annually to Rs 6,765.6 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024.

First Published: Oct 09 2024 | 9:58 AM IST

