Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Here's why Rama Steel Tubes shares rallied 14% on September 4; details here

Here's why Rama Steel Tubes shares rallied 14% on September 4; details here

The rise in Rama Steel Tubes came after the company announced that it has inked a partnership with Onix Renewable.

Stock market rally, bull trading, Sensex, nifty

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2024 | 12:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Rama Steel Tubes stock flies: Rama Steel Tubes shares zoomed as much as 13.68 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 11.96 per share on Wednesday, September 4, 2024.

The rise in Rama Steel Tubes came after the company announced that it has inked a partnership with Onix Renewable. Onix Renewable works in various sectors, including Renewable Energy, IPP, EPC, Energy Transition, Infrastructure, Wind, Solar, Storage, Utility, Hybrid, Green Hydrogen, R&D, Power Generation, and Solar Panel Manufacturing. The company currently has 600 MW of projects underway and an additional 2200 MW planned for the future.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

According to an exchange filing, the collaboration between Rama Steel Tubes and Onix Renewable will focus on utilising Rama Steel Tubes' expertise to supply steel structures and single-axis trackers for Onix’s solar projects, with potential future expansion to dual-axis trackers.

The company has developed specialised steel structures and tracker tubes designed to support Greenfield Solar Projects, marking a majorsignificant expansion into the green energy sector, it added.

“We are proud to announce our entry into the Green Energy segment and are determined to deliver products that ensure the highest standards of reliability, durability, and performance, which are critical to the long-term success of solar greenfield projects,” Rama Steel Tubes said.

“The positive impact on our Ebitda and the establishment of RSTL’s position in the renewable energy sector further highlight the benefits of this collaboration. The reliability and lifespan of these solar projects are heavily dependent on the quality and durability of the steel structures which play a critical role in ensuring the long-term success and efficiency of such projects. The prospects of this Strategic Collaboration with Onix Renewable Ltd to deliver top-quality solar energy solutions. Together, we will pave the way for a brighter and more sustainable future,” said Richi Bansal, WTD & CEO of Rama Steel Tubes. 

More From This Section

Market, stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 400 pts, Nifty at 25,100; SmallCap, Media, Pharma, Health up

IPO

Gala Precision IPO GMP soars on last bidding day; should you apply today?

Markets, Stock market, sensex, stock market indices

Stock market outlook: Here's why Sensex, Nifty can fall up to 3% in Sept

bear market down

Why Sensex fell over 700 pts, Nifty slipped below 25,200 intraday today

stock market, share market, stocks

ECOS Mobility revs up in weak market, lists at 17% premium on BSE, NSE


Founded in 1974, Rama Steel Tubes is a manufacturer of steel tubes in India. With a diverse product range including Pre-Galvanized Tubes, Structural Tubes, MS Black and Galvanised Tubes, and Hollow Sections, the company is among the leading names in the Indian steel industry. The company operates state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities across four locations.

The market capitalisation of Rama Steel Tubes is Rs 1,770.77 crore, according to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). 

At 12:35 PM, shares of Rama Steel Tubes were trading 12.74 per cent higher at Rs 11.86 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.49 per cent lower at 82,147.38 levels.

Also Read

pharmacy, drugs, medicine, pharma companies, pharmaceuticals, vaccine, coronavirus, covid, testing

Mankind Pharma shares gain after OTC biz transfer to subsidiary; details

stock market, growth, investors, investments, brokers, funds

This Dolly Khanna-owned stock has zoomed 263% in 3 month; stock at new high

defence

Analysts bullish on defence stocks as DAC okays Rs 1.4-trn acquisition

Real Estate, office spaces, Commercial Real Estate

ICICI Securities raises Signature Global target price, sees 35% upside

Media Majors, stock market, share market, stock trading

KIMS shares hit lifetime high on ex-date announcement for 1:5 stock split

Topics : Buzzing stocks BSE NSE Rama Steel Tubes MARKETS TODAY Markets Sensex Nifty Indian stock market S&P BSE Sensex NSE Nifty50 benchmark index Indian equity markets Nifty50

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 04 2024 | 12:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOKolkata rape-murder case LIVEEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentMalaysia raises visa feesBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon