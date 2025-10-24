HUL, Colgate or Nestle? 2 of these 3 FMCG stocks can gain up to 15%: charts

FMCG majors - Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Nestle India and Colgate Palmolive (India) reported tepid Q2 earnings in recent days. FMCG giant HUL reported a 3.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit in Q2FY26 at ₹2,685 crore. Revenue from operations increased by 2 per cent YoY to ₹16,241 crore for the quarter ended September 2025. Meanwhile, Colgate Palmolive posted a 17.1 per cent YoY dip in Q2 net profit at ₹327.50 crore. The company's net sales declined by 6.3 per cent YoY to ₹1,507 crore in Q2FY26. Similarly, last week, Nestle India reported a 17.4 per cent (YoY) drop in net profit at ₹743.20 crore for Q2FY26. Whereas, the Maggi-maker's revenue grew by 10.5 per cent YoY to ₹5,643.61 crore. ALSO READ: HUL Q2 earnings analysis On the stock exchanges thus far in October, these 3 FMCG stocks have displayed a mixed trend. Nestle India has soared over 10 per cent, while Colgate has slipped 0.5 per cent, and HUL traded on a flat note. Meanwhile, the Nifty 50 index has gained 5 per cent, and the Nifty FMCG has added 2.6 per cent. Going ahead, these 2 FMCG stocks can potentially rally up to 15 per cent, suggest technical charts.
Hindustan Unilever (HUL)Current Price: ₹2,525 Likely Target: ₹2,825 Upside Potential: 11.9% Support: ₹2,502; ₹2,420 Resistance: ₹2,660; ₹2,750 The broader trend for HUL stock seems to be positive, with key support visible around its 20-Week Moving Average (20-WMA) which stands at ₹2,502; below which the next significant support is seen around ₹2,420 levels.
On the upside, the stock is seen testing resistance around the super trend line at ₹2,608 on the daily chart. Break and sustained trade above the same can help the stock extend the rally towards ₹2,825 levels. Intermediate resistance for the stock can be anticipated around ₹2,660 and ₹2,750 levels. ALSO READ: Stocks to Watch today: Colgate, HUL, Defence stocks, NTPC Green, Cipla, Vi
Nestle IndiaCurrent Price: ₹1,273 Likely Target: ₹1,465 Upside Potential: 15.1% Support: ₹1,260; ₹1,215; ₹1,200 Resistance: ₹1,335; ₹1,355; ₹1,395; ₹1,430 The long-term trend for Nestle is on the verge of turning favourable, as such the stock could jump to ₹1,335 levels in the near-term. Break and sustained trade above the same can open the doors for a likely rally towards ₹1,465 levels; with interim resistance likely around ₹1,355, ₹1,395 and ₹1,430 levels.
The near-term trend is likely to remain positive above ₹1,200 levels, with intermediate support likely around ₹1,260 and ₹1,215 levels.