HUL, Colgate or Nestle? 2 of these 3 FMCG stocks can gain up to 15%: charts

FMCG Stock Today: Technical charts show that Hindustan Unilever and Nestle India seem to be favourably placed; while Colgate Palmolive stock can decline up to 7% from here.

FMCG companies, GST Revamp, GST gradually to be reduced

Technical outlook on HUL, Colgate, and Nestle post Q2FY26 earnings.

Rex Cano Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 9:48 AM IST

FMCG majors - Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Nestle India and Colgate Palmolive (India) reported tepid Q2 earnings in recent days.  FMCG giant HUL reported a 3.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit in Q2FY26 at ₹2,685 crore. Revenue from operations increased by 2 per cent YoY to ₹16,241 crore for the quarter ended September 2025.  Meanwhile, Colgate Palmolive posted a 17.1 per cent YoY dip in Q2 net profit at ₹327.50 crore. The company's net sales declined by 6.3 per cent YoY to ₹1,507 crore in Q2FY26.  Similarly, last week, Nestle India reported a 17.4 per cent (YoY) drop in net profit at ₹743.20 crore for Q2FY26. Whereas, the Maggi-maker's revenue grew by 10.5 per cent YoY to ₹5,643.61 crore.  ALSO READ: HUL Q2 earnings analysis  On the stock exchanges thus far in October, these 3 FMCG stocks have displayed a mixed trend. Nestle India has soared over 10 per cent, while Colgate has slipped 0.5 per cent, and HUL traded on a flat note. Meanwhile, the Nifty 50 index has gained 5 per cent, and the Nifty FMCG has added 2.6 per cent.  Going ahead, these 2 FMCG stocks can potentially rally up to 15 per cent, suggest technical charts. 

Hindustan Unilever (HUL)

Current Price: ₹2,525  Likely Target: ₹2,825  Upside Potential: 11.9%  Support: ₹2,502; ₹2,420  Resistance: ₹2,660; ₹2,750  The broader trend for HUL stock seems to be positive, with key support visible around its 20-Week Moving Average (20-WMA) which stands at ₹2,502; below which the next significant support is seen around ₹2,420 levels. 
 
 
  On the upside, the stock is seen testing resistance around the super trend line at ₹2,608 on the daily chart. Break and sustained trade above the same can help the stock extend the rally towards ₹2,825 levels. Intermediate resistance for the stock can be anticipated around ₹2,660 and ₹2,750 levels.    ALSO READ: Stocks to Watch today: Colgate, HUL, Defence stocks, NTPC Green, Cipla, Vi 

Nestle India

Current Price: ₹1,273  Likely Target: ₹1,465  Upside Potential: 15.1%  Support: ₹1,260; ₹1,215; ₹1,200  Resistance: ₹1,335; ₹1,355; ₹1,395; ₹1,430  The long-term trend for Nestle is on the verge of turning favourable, as such the stock could jump to ₹1,335 levels in the near-term. Break and sustained trade above the same can open the doors for a likely rally towards ₹1,465 levels; with interim resistance likely around ₹1,355, ₹1,395 and ₹1,430 levels. 
 
  The near-term trend is likely to remain positive above ₹1,200 levels, with intermediate support likely around ₹1,260 and ₹1,215 levels. 

Colgate Palmolive (India)

Current Price: ₹2,214  Likely Target: ₹2,061  Downside Risk: 6.9%  Support: ₹2,200; ₹2,100  Resistance: ₹2,295; ₹2,330; ₹2,438  Technical charts suggest that Colgate Palmolive stock is seen trading on a weak note. Near hurdle for the stock stands at ₹2,295 followed by ₹2,330. The long-term trend is likely to remain tepid as long as the stock quotes below its 200-Day Moving Average (200-DMA), which stands at ₹2,438. 
 
  On the downside, near support for the stock is visible at ₹2,200 levels. In case of persistent weakness, the stock may dip towards its 200-WMA and even test its 20-Month Moving Average (20-MMA), which stands at 2,061 levels.   

FMCG stocks Hindustan Unilever HUL Nestle India FMCG Colgate-Palmolive India FMCG sector Q2 results Market technicals stock market trading stocks technical analysis Trading strategies technical charts Stocks to buy Stocks to avoid

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 9:46 AM IST

