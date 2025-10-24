Friday, October 24, 2025 | 09:23 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Rupee extends winning streak despite rising oil prices; opens at 88.79/$

Rupee extends winning streak despite rising oil prices; opens at 88.79/$

Indian Rupee today: The domestic currency opened five paise higher at 88.79 against the greenback on Friday

Rupee, dollar, rupee vs dollar

Rupee, dollar, rupee vs dollar

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 9:19 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian Rupee continued to gain, shrugging off soaring oil prices, with investors awaiting the delayed consumer inflation data in the US.  
 
The domestic currency opened five paise higher at 88.79 against the greenback on Friday, according to Bloomberg. The currency fell 2.56 per cent so far this year. 
 
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) intervened on Thursday to keep the rupee below the 88.00 level, with the currency closing at 87.84 amid optimism over a potential US-India trade deal, Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP, said.
 
The Dollar Index remained strong, while most Asian currencies showed slight gains. Bhansali sees 88.00 as near-term resistance and 87.60 as support, with small inflows and intra-day outflows contributing to two-way movement. Rising oil prices, up over $5, have added to the mixed global sentiment, he said.
 
   
"This week's key event will be the US CPI data, which could influence dollar movement and, in turn, rupee volatility. The rupee now holds strong support at 87.65, while resistance is seen near 88.1," Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst - commodity and currency, LKP Securities, said. 

Also Read

Stocks to watch today, October 24

Stocks to Watch today: Colgate, HUL, Defence stocks, NTPC Green, Cipla, Vi

Infosys

Tax tweak may tilt Infosys buyback in favour of retail, mutual fundspremium

rupee, indian rupee, indian currency

Rupee shrugs off oil surge amid trade deal optimism; ends at 88.85/$

Indian stock market, stock market

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex logs 6th straight win, ends 130 pts up led by IT; Nifty at 25,891

Vardhman Textiles Q2 results

Vardhman Textiles soars 11% after Q2 results beat on margins; check details

 
The dollar index edged higher on Friday as Donald Trump and Xi Jinping plan to meet next week on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. The measure of the greenback against a basket of six major currencies was up 0.09 per cent at 99.02.
 
In commodities, crude oil prices traded slightly lower after the prices spiked by more than 5 per cent on Thursday on US sanctions over two Russian Oil companies. Brent crude price was down 0.47 per cent at 65.68 per barrel, while WTI crude prices were lower by 0.53 per cent at 61.46 per barrel, as of 9:08 AM IST.  
 
As of September 2025, the real effective exchange rate (REER) of the Indian rupee fell further to 97.6, from 98.8 in August. REER adjusts the nominal effective exchange rate to account for inflation differentials between India and its major trading partners.
 
Meanwhile, the RBI did not purchase dollars for the second consecutive month amid pressure on the rupee. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) sold $7.6 billion in August, compared with $2.5 billion in July. 
 

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE October 24

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 110 pts, Nifty holds 25,900 in pre-open; Gold, Silver decline

auto stocks

Maruti, M&M top Motilal Oswal picks; auto ancillaries see split sentiments

Hindustan unilever, HUL

HUL Q2: Analysts see near-term GST drag, recovery in H2; buy or sell?

Colgate-Palmolive, Colgate

Double whammy hits Colgate: GST cuts, competition weigh on Q2 sales

Cipla's production facility

Nuvama retains 'Hold' on Cipla, raises target after Eli Lilly diabetes deal

Topics : Markets Rupee Indian rupee Rupee vs dollar US Dollar Brent crude oil currency market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 9:18 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayIndia v Australia 2nd ODI LIVE ScoreRealme GT8 Series LaunchStock Market Rising TodayGold-Silver Price TodayGreen Card Holders RiskRRP Semiconductor StockUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon