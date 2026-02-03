Tuesday, February 03, 2026 | 11:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
ICICI Prudential AMC gains 7%, hits new high; stock up 44% from IPO price

ICICI Prudential AMC gains 7%, hits new high; stock up 44% from IPO price

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) and domestic mutual funds (MFs) have increased their holding in ICICI Prudential AMC by nearly 4 percentage points post listing on December 19, 2025.

ICICI Prudential AMC stock hit a new life-time high on Tuesday.

ICICI Prudential AMC stock hit a new life-time high on Tuesday. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2026 | 11:05 AM IST

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (AMC) share price today

 
Share price of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (AMC) hit a new high of ₹3,128.25, surging 7 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade amid a sharp rally in equity market after the much-awaited trade deal between India and the US was finalised Monday night.
 
Meanwhile, the stock price of the AMC has now gained in five out of the past six trading days, and rallied 16 per cent during the period. With the recent up move, the stock has zoomed 44 per cent against its issue price of ₹2,165 per share. The stock of ICICI Prudential AMC made its market debut on December 19, 2025. 
 
 
At 10:37 AM; ICICI Prudential AMC stock was quoting 6 per cent higher at ₹3,099.30, as compared to the 2.95 per cent surge in the BSE Sensex.
 

ICICI Prudential AMC overview, outlook

 
ICICI Prudential AMC is involved in managing mutual funds, providing portfolio management services, managing alternative investment funds, and providing advisory services to offshore clients.
 
"With a strong market share, ICICI Prudential AMC is among the most profitable AMCs in the industry. The company is well-placed to capitalize on the shift in retail investment preferences. A strong market presence, fund performance track record and a wide product bouquet, along with the support of the ICICI brand, are key enablers. The company commands the highest return on equity (RoE) among listed AMCs, reflecting efficient capital utilisation and strong operating margins," the company had said in its IPO note in December 2025.

The mutual fund industry has seen robust growth over the last five years with the industry AUM growing threefold. The industry's QAAUM grew by 18.1 per cent year-on-year (YoY) and 5 per cent sequentially in the December 2025 quarter (Q3FY26) and it has reached ₹ 81.0 trillion.
 
For Q3FY26, ICICI Prudential AMC’s total mutual fund QAAUM reached ₹ 10.8 trillion, which was up by 6.1 per cent sequentially and 23.2 per cent YoY, thereby maintaining its position as the second largest AMC with a market share of 13.3 per cent.
 
The company’s profit after tax was up 45.1 per cent YoY and 9.8 per cent QoQ at ₹ 917 crroer. Return on equity for the nine-month ended December 2025 was at 87.9 per cent on an annualized basis.
 

FPIs, MFs increase stake in ICICI Prudential AMC post listing

 
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) and domestic mutual funds (MFs) have increased their holding in ICICI Prudential AMC by nearly 4 percentage points post listing, data shows.
 
MFs raised their stake in the company by 3.34 percentage points to 4.54 per cent at the end of December 2025 quarter, the shareholding pattern data shows. As on December 18, 2025, MFs held 1.2 per cent stake in the company, data shows.
 
FPIs stake in ICICI Prudential AMC has increased to 2.43 per cent from 2.0 per cent. However, the retail individual investors have booked the profit, as their holding in the company declined to 1.99 per cent from 5.11 per cent at the time of listing.
 

First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 10:54 AM IST

