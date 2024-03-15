Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

IIFL Finance hits lowest level since Oct' 22; stock tanks 42% in 2 weeks

Multiple rating agencies including Fitch Ratings, Brickwork Ratings India, CRISIL Ratings, Care Ratings, and Icra have revised their ratings on IIFL Finance

IIFL Finance
Premium

IIFL Finance | Photo: Facebook

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 15 2024 | 12:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of IIFL Finance hit a 17-month low of Rs 360 as they slipped 3 per cent on the BSE in Friday's intraday trade after Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd (Fitch). and Brickwork Ratings India Private Limited (Brickwork) revised their ratings for the company.

On Tuesday, March 13, rating agencies CRISIL Ratings, Care Ratings, and Icra revised their ratings on IIFL Finance and IIFL Home Finance.

The revision in ratings follows a March 4, 2024 regulatory directive by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) where it directed IIFL Finance to cease new gold-backed lending and related off-balance-sheet funding transactions.

Fitch Ratings has placed

Also Read

CRISIL downgrades rating on PTC Fin Services' non-convertible debentures

Lok Sabha elections: Will Modi govt return to power in 2024? Fitch answers

Vehicle loan AUM for NBFCs to cross Rs 8 trillion in 2024-25: CRISIL

Here's why IIFL Finance investors may have terrible Tuesday

CRISIL SME tracker: Revenue outlook positive for security services MSMEs

IRFC, Zomato, Voda Idea: Strategies for most actively traded stocks

Biocon slips 5% on plan to sell branded formulation biz to Eris

Analysts favour defensive bets as hedge against equity market downturn

Paytm freezes at 5% upper circuit on getting third party license from NPCI

BPCL, HPCL, IOC shed up to 8% on petrol, diesel price cut, margin worries

Topics : Buzzing stocks Markets Fitch Ratings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 15 2024 | 12:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveByjuLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEPaytm Share PriceWhatsApp FeaturesGoogle I/O 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon