IIFL Finance plans to sell shares worth Rs 84 cr in NSE via secondary mkt

Non-banking financial company (NBFC) IIFL Finance plans to divest its equity stake in the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The company has received approval from NSE for the sale of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 84.7 crore through the secondary market, it said in an exchange filing.

After the divestment, IIFL Finance’s stake in NSE will go down to 0.146 per cent.The stake sale comes within months of its acquisition of 0.18 per cent stake in the stock exchange for Rs 284.4 crore.

In April, IIFL Finance acquired a stake in NSE from FIH Mauritius Investments. It had clarified that though FIH was a related party, the deal was on arm’s length basis and that the investment was only for long-term or short-term benefits without any control in the management.

The shares of the top bourse are yet to be listed and it is awaiting approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for its initial public offering (IPO).

Earlier in May, NSE announced a four-for-one bonus issue and a dividend of Rs 90 per share after its financial results. As per Unlisted Zone, the shares of NSE were trading at Rs 6200 apiece against Rs 4800 apiece at the end of March.