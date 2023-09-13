IIFL Fintech Fund buys 51% in supply chain platform Xtracap for Rs 25 cr

IIFL Group's early-stage investment vehicle IIFL Fintech Fund has invested a reported Rs 25 crore for a 51 per cent stake in a supply-chain finance platform, Xtracap Fintech.

This is the fund's first investment in a supply chain finance firm, the company said in a statement without disclosing any financial details of the transaction.

But sources told PTI that they have picked up 51 per cent for Rs 25 crore, valuing Xtracap at Rs 50 crore.

Xtracap offers e-invoice financing that allows businesses to unlock value of their invoices in real-time, providing instant liquidity. Its dual app serves both downstream and upstream channel financing needs. By using invoices and receivables as collateral, financing facility is made available.

IIFL Fintech Fund was launched in August 2021 with a corpus of Rs 210 crore and has since invested in Trendlyne, Leegality, Finbox, Datasutram, Multipl, Finarkein, Trustcheckr, Finvu, Insurance Samadhan and Easyrewardz.

Also Read Should you subscribe to TVS Supply Chain IPO? Here's what brokerages say IIFL Finance Q4 profit rises 16% to Rs 269 cr, total income at Rs 1,079 cr SAT stays Sebi's order restraining IIFL Securities from taking new clients Allcargo Logistics completes acquisition of 30% stake in Gati subsidiary Witnessing trend of rising outsourcing of supply chain activities: TVS SCS Oil prices rises as expected supply cuts offset inflation concerns JSW Infra's IPO to open on Sept 25, comprises fresh issue of Rs 2,800 cr JSW Infra's IPO to open on Sept 25, comprises fresh issue of Rs 2,800 cr RR Kabel IPO subscribed 25% on day 1, price band at Rs 983 to Rs 1,035 India among top 10 best performing market, gains nearly 3% in dollar terms