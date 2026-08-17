Improving margin trajectory key trigger for Voltas after strong RAC growth

Consolidated revenue was up 19 per cent Y-o-Y at ₹4,670 crore, while operating profit was ₹270 crore, up 49 per cent, and adjusted net profit was up 52 per cent Y-o-Y at ₹210 crore. There was 32 per cent Y-o-Y growth in UCP (unitary cooling products) and 17 per cent Y-o-Y growth in PES (Planned Environmental Services), while EMPS (electromechanical projects & services) revenue declined 27 per cent Y-o-Y. The operating profit margin, or OPM, was up 120 basis points Y-o-Y at 5.7 per cent. Net profit grew 52 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹210 crore. Analysts are downgrading earnings estimates due to low margins.

RAC volumes grew 45 per cent Y-o-Y, with value growing 50 per cent Y-o-Y, pushing market share to 17.3 per cent year-to-date, or YTD, for FY27 by June 2026. The proposed 50:50 JV with Atomberg Innovation for the manufacture of high-efficiency RAC compressors would strengthen localisation and supply-chain resilience. VoltBek saw YTD market share of 9.4 per cent in washing machines and 7.4 per cent in refrigerators, although earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, or EBITDA, breakeven may be delayed due to high commodity costs. Depreciation rose 15 per cent Y-o-Y, while interest costs declined 6 per cent Y-o-Y and other income increased 11 per cent Y-o-Y.

Segmentally, UCP revenue grew 32 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹3,790 crore, EBIT rose 32 per cent Y-o-Y, with UCP margin up 170 basis points to 5.3 per cent.

The EBIT margin rose 170 basis points Y-o-Y to 5.3 per cent. In EMPS, revenue declined 27 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹670 crore, EBIT decreased 23 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹37.8 crore and EBIT margin expanded 30 basis points Y-o-Y to 5.6 per cent. In PES, revenue rose 17 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹160 crore, EBIT increased 3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹41.2 crore, and EBIT margin contracted 370 basis points Y-o-Y to 25.9 per cent.

Window ACs account for 7-8 per cent of annual RAC sales, rising above 10 per cent during the peak season. The segment is OEM-manufactured. Split ACs account for the remaining 90 per cent of RAC sales, with sourcing at 70-75 per cent from in-house manufacturing and 25-30 per cent via OEMs.

The proposed JV with Atomberg will initially target manufacturing capacity of 2.8 million RAC compressors, securing a critical component of the supply chain. The proposed compressor platform will cater to 3-star and 5-star RACs, focusing on the 1.5-tonne segment. Voltas expects 18 months from commencement of work to full-scale commercial production. Current regulations allow imports of up to 30 per cent of FY25 compressor volumes. Total capex requirements will be determined as project details are finalised.

The company estimates primary RAC volumes grew 20-22 per cent Y-o-Y and value by 25-26 per cent Y-o-Y. The secondary RAC market share hit 17.3 per cent (15.9 per cent in FY26), with a lead of 400 basis points over the nearest competitor.

The commercial refrigeration category is estimated to have grown 15 per cent, including price increases, which were significant, with freezers up 10 per cent, water coolers 15 per cent and water dispensers 10 per cent.

RAC costs increased by 10-12 per cent, driven by BEE rating changes, commodity inflation, rupee depreciation, higher freight and plastic costs. Voltas passed on almost the entire cost increase to the market, with the price increase only 100-200 basis points less than inflation. Ongoing cost optimisation has also started yielding savings.

Industry imports in RACs have reduced from 70-75 per cent to 30-35 per cent currently. Domestic capacity has expanded across copper, aluminium, controllers, motors and compressors, with 40 per cent of compressors now made in India.

More price hikes may depend on West Asia-related tensions affecting supply chains. Channel partners are accepting higher prices as necessary cost pass-through. Voltas expects commercial refrigeration demand to normalise as inventory and pricing adjust to higher costs. A meaningful increase in outsourcing is not expected, given expanded manufacturing capacity of 1.4 million units at Pantnagar and 1.2 million units at Chennai. Channel inventory is estimated at four weeks. It is early to assess the festive-season demand outlook, with a clearer view likely over the next 4-6 weeks.