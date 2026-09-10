India emerges as key long-term growth market for global consumer giants

Global consumer goods executives called out India as one of the emerging markets offering strong long-term growth as the domestic market remains resilient, at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference 2026.

Executives from Coca-Cola, Mondelez, Unilever and Reckitt Benckiser have all said that India is among the big emerging markets driving growth for companies. Coca-Cola’s chief executive officer, Henrique Braun, said that India is definitely a long-term game for the beverage maker.

“India, out of the top 10 brands, 7 brands are ours, 4 of them are global brands, and 3 are local brands that we acquired in the past, but they continue to be very relevant, so it’s important there,” Braun said.

He added that it sees the opportunity there to continue growing the industry by mastering the fundamentals. “One of the things that we’ve learned is that the markets most resilient today to any headwind were the markets that mastered those fundamentals, which is building the right packaging architecture and the right brands under the revenue growth management foundations. You need to stick to that plan. The noise will come. You might lose share in one quarter here, or you got something else and another player will have an irrational play on pricing,” he added.

Reckitt Benckiser also sees strong growth coming from India and pointed out at the conference that it has an incredible execution engine.

“India as a market, we have routinely been hitting high single digits, low double digits. We just have an incredible execution engine in India and our ability to continue to get more and more reach. Again, it is broad-based growth across our India business,” Shannon Eisenhard, chief financial officer at Reckitt Benckiser, said at the conference.

The maker of Cadbury also spoke about leading the way in the premiumisation of chocolates in the country with its Silk range of chocolate bars. “You’ve got a number of avenues for multi-year growth in our categories. From a distribution standpoint, we also have significant headroom,” Amit Banati, CFO, Mondelez International, said at the conference, adding, “We are probably reaching about 3 million out of a universe of 9 million to 10 million visi-coolers. The chillers that we put in have been a significant driver of growth. I think, we have plenty of headroom.”

He said that the company will continue to invest in high-growth channels, which for the company in India is quick commerce. While discussing its biscuits performance in India, Luca Zaramella, COO, Mondelez International, said at the conference that, with the company bringing Biscoff Lotus biscuits to India, it is very pleased with what the Indian team has done and the partnership is working well.

“We sold out the line that we put down in record time in literally six months,” Zaramella said at the conference.

Fernando Fernández, CEO, Unilever, said at the conference that there are two countries where it is allocating capital for acquisitions, which are India and the US. “There are two markets in which we are allocating our whole budget of around EUR 1.5 billion and EUR 2 billion a year. One is the US and one is India,” he said. He added that Hindustan Unilever has mapped 250,000 influencers in the country.

“India is by far our biggest company in emerging markets. I feel when you look at the next five years, it is probably the market that for fast-moving consumer goods shows the only large exponential growth potential. We believe that India will have a significant expansion of per capita consumption. When you compare in absolute terms, in absolute growth, it will only be behind the US in terms of contribution to the fast-moving consumer goods industry,” he said.