The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on Thursday approved a systematic withdrawal plan (SWP) for retiring employees and raised the limit for partial withdrawal for existing members to 90 per cent of their corpus, up from 75 per cent at present.

The Central Board of Trustees (CBT) took these decisions at its 240th meeting, chaired by Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. The SWP will allow members to draw their retirement savings in instalments over a period of up to 20 years or “such period as may be notified” by the central government, instead of withdrawing the entire accumulated corpus at once.

The SWP is expected to come into effect in about two months, people aware of the process said. Under the SWP, members will be able to choose monthly, quarterly, half-yearly or annual payouts, while the remaining balance will continue to earn interest at the prevailing EPF rate. The framework provides for three withdrawal options: receiving the eligible corpus in instalments; taking a portion as a lump sum and drawing the balance periodically; or withdrawing only the interest while retaining the principal. Members will also be able to discontinue the plan whenever they wish and withdraw the remaining corpus.

EPFO estimates that around 6.32 lakh members above the age of 55 could potentially benefit from the facility. The initial rollout will cover statutory EPF members, while exempted provident fund trusts will remain outside its scope, officials said. The SWP framework also envisages extending direct voluntary contributions to gig and platform workers and other unorganised workers, including construction workers, domestic workers, street vendors and home-based workers, at a later stage. This would allow them to contribute directly to EPF accounts without an employer routing or matching the payments.

The framework will also provide for third-party micro-contributions, such as tips, gifts and gratuities, into members’ UAN-linked accounts. Such contributors would not acquire the status or liabilities of an employer, while EPFO would maintain separate digital records of these payments. The expansion to unorganised workers will require a separate central government decision under the Code on Social Security, 2020, and integration with banking and digital payment networks, the people said.

The tax implications of the proposed framework will also require examination by the government. The CBT has authorised EPFO to initiate consultations, through the Labour and Employment Ministry, with the Ministry of Finance and other concerned departments on taxation and allied issues arising from its implementation. This will include addressing the tax treatment of contributions and withdrawals under the SWP, including interest earned on the corpus retained with EPFO after retirement, sources said.

The SWP is expected to help EPFO retain a larger share of members' retirement savings within its investment pool by reducing immediate lump-sum outflows. The undisbursed balances will continue to earn EPF interest, while periodic payouts are expected to make cash outflows more staggered and predictable, sources said.

The SWP will use EPFO's existing investment architecture and will not require a separate fund. Its implementation will require one-time software development to build withdrawal modules, payout mechanisms and systems to calculate members' entitlements. This is expected to be managed within the existing system, the people said.

“The proposed EPF Systematic Withdrawal Plan could give retirees greater flexibility by allowing periodic withdrawals while the remaining corpus continues to earn EPF returns. This can provide a regular income stream, reduce immediate reinvestment risk and offer greater flexibility in managing retirement savings,” said Puneet Gupta, partner at EY India.

Gupta, however, said the tax treatment would be an important aspect to watch, particularly whether instalment withdrawals and interest earned on the remaining balance would receive the same tax treatment as eligible lump-sum withdrawals. The CBT also reversed a change introduced in October 2025 that had extended the waiting period for final PF settlement after unemployment from two months to 12 months. Members will once again be able to claim final settlement after two months of unemployment, while the minimum waiting period for final pension withdrawal will remain 36 months, the people said.

EPFO expects the additional administrative work involved in processing SWP accounts, tracking contributions and handling nominee claims to be managed through existing resources and greater automation. It will also develop additional audit controls and digital sub-ledgers. The organisation may consider partly offsetting the administrative costs through charges for administering the SWP in the future, if required, people said.

The approved changes will now be taken up by the Labour Ministry for amendments to the EPF Scheme, 2026, followed by legal vetting by the Department of Legal Affairs.