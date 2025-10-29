Wednesday, October 29, 2025 | 09:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Indian equities' decade-long outperformance with emerging market narrows

Indian equities' decade-long outperformance with emerging market narrows

After a decade of outperformance, Indian equities have entered a consolidation phase with peers such as China and Taiwan regaining momentum, says Motilal Oswal

investors, HSBC, equity markets

The latest underperformance follows a five-year stretch of strong gains | Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty

Samie Modak Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 9:58 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s stock market, which dominated emerging market (EM) performance for most of the past decade, is now witnessing a phase of relative consolidation as peers such as China and Taiwan stage a strong comeback.
 
In the past 12 months, the MSCI China Index has surged 35 per cent, the MSCI EM Index has gained 26 per cent, while the MSCI India Index has remained nearly flat in dollar terms, reflecting a pause in relative momentum after a long rally.
 
Outperformance gives way to consolidation
 
The latest underperformance follows a five-year stretch of strong gains. Between October 2020 and October 2025, domestic equities rose 13.7 per cent annually, compared to a 5 per cent rise in the MSCI EM Index. In the preceding five-year period (October 2015–October 2020), however, EMs outperformed India with 5.4 per cent returns versus 3.6 per cent for Indian equities.
 
 
From a 10-year perspective, MSCI India has delivered an annualised return of 8.6 per cent, comfortably ahead of the MSCI EM’s 5.9 per cent, according to an analysis by Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Motilal Oswal’s equity strategists described the current phase as “a period of healthy consolidation” amid a broader rotation within emerging markets. With corporate earnings recovery, valuation normalisation, and India’s rising share in global GDP, the brokerage said the medium-term outlook remains constructive.
 
Fundamentals still supportive
 
The note added that supportive fiscal and monetary conditions, a growing domestic investor base, and a robust return on equity relative to EM peers underpin India’s long-term potential for renewed market momentum.
 
While geopolitical uncertainties and global risk aversion may cause near-term volatility, India’s diversified corporate landscape and structural growth drivers continue to make it a core allocation within EM portfolios, the brokerage said.
 
Motilal Oswal attributed India’s decade-long rally to strong macroeconomic fundamentals, resilient corporate earnings, and a surge in domestic investor participation. Between 2015 and 2025, India’s average GDP growth exceeded 6 per cent, compared with the EM average of around 4 per cent, and well above China’s 4.5 per cent growth pace.
 
Earnings growth remains robust
 
Aggregate earnings for MSCI India companies grew at a compound annual rate of 16 per cent during FY22–25 and are projected to rise 11 per cent in FY26 and 16 per cent in FY27, following a muted 2 per cent increase in FY25.
 
Despite moderating from record levels, Indian equities continue to trade at a premium to global peers. As of October 2025, the MSCI India Index was valued at 25.2 times trailing earnings — about 55 per cent above the EM average of 16.2 times, though below its long-term average premium of 78 per cent.

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 9:55 AM IST

