Wednesday, October 29, 2025 | 12:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / RedTape share price jumps 5% on rolling out this product; details inside

RedTape share price jumps 5% on rolling out this product; details inside

Around 12:00 PM, RedTape share price was trading 3.61 per cent higher at ₹136.50 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.31 per cent higher at 84,894.55 levels.

RedTape product launch

RedTape is among the leading Indian fashion and lifestyle brands, established in 1996, renowned for its international styles in footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children.

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 11:58 AM IST

Listen to This Article

RedTape share price today: RedTape share price was in demand on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, with the scrip rising up to 4.47 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹137.65 per share on BSE.
 
Around 12:00 PM, RedTape share price was trading 3.61 per cent higher at ₹136.50 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.31 per cent higher at 84,894.55 levels.
 

But, what led to the rise in RedTape share price today?

 
Redtape share price rose after the company announced that it rolled out a new product in the apparel and accessories segment i.e. Sunglasses.
 
 
In an exchange filing, RedTape said, “We wish to inform you that the company has launched a new product.”
 
Meanwhile, the date of launch of the product was October 28, 2025, the company said in a statement. 

Also Read

bear market down

Cohance Lifesciences MD resigns; share price crashes 10%, hits 52-week low

ArisInfra Solutions share price

Arisinfra Solutions' shares gain 3% on strategic alliances; details here

Endurance Technologies share price

JM Financial initiates coverage on Endurance Tech with a 'Buy'; here's why

Bank of Baroda

Bank of Baroda Q2 preview: Weak NIM, treasury income to likely hit profit

Gail India

GAIL's valuations attractive, says Motilal Oswal; tariff hike key catalyst

 
The product will cater to the domestic market, RedTape said.
 
Last month, at its 4th Annual General Meeting held on September 26, 2025, the shareholders of RedTape approved an amendment to the Main Object Clause of the Company’s Memorandum of Association (MoA).
 
The Board has periodically evaluated opportunities to expand into new business segments. To facilitate such diversification, the existing Objects Clause – currently limited in scope – needed to be broadened to encompass a wider range of potential activities.
 
This amendment will enable the Company to pursue new projects and ventures, thereby expanding its operational domain. The proposed activities can, under present circumstances, be conveniently and advantageously integrated with the Company’s existing lines of business. 
ALSO READ: Q2 results today 

About RedTape

 
RedTape is among the leading Indian fashion and lifestyle brands, established in 1996, renowned for its international styles in footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. 
 
Among the first Indian footwear brands to enter global markets such as the UK, RedTape today boasts a strong international presence and an extensive domestic network of over 390 stores across India, along with a robust online footprint.
 
The brand is distinguished by its focus on quality, comfort, and contemporary design, offering premium yet accessible fashion. 
 
Originally launched as a footwear brand, RedTape diversified into clothing and accessories in 2006, steadily evolving into a complete lifestyle label. 
 
With its blend of global aesthetics and Indian craftsmanship, RedTape has established itself as a trusted name in both domestic and international markets, spanning the UK, US, Australia, UAE, and beyond.

More From This Section

market rally, sensex, nifty

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 320 pts, Nifty above 26,050; SMIDs mixed; metal, oil & gas outperform

Asian stcks, asian shares, share market

Asia stocks rise on AI optimism, investors gird for Fed, tech earnings

SAIL

SAIL soars 8% on heavy volumes, hits 52-week high. Should you buy or hold?

Auto, steel, cement, NBFCs sweep the brokerage vote

Robust Q2, GST tailwind lift M&M Fin to 52-wk high; analysts raise targets

gold, jewellery

Gold, Silver crash up to 13%; Kalyan Jewellers, gold-loan stocks in focus

Topics : Buzzing stocks share market Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY BSE Sensex Nifty50 Indian equities BSE NSE Share price

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 11:58 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate Today8th Pay Commission Latest UpdatesBSFI Summit 2025Top Stocks To BuyQ2 Results TodayLenskart IPO OpenCipla Q2 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon