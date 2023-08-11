Confirmation

India's foreign exchange reserve fall for the third consecutive week

The fall in the reserves for the third straight week was mainly on account of a drop in the foreign currency assets, which declined $1.9 billion to $533 billion in the previous week

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2023 | 8:42 PM IST
India’s foreign exchange reserve declined by $2.4 billion to $601 billion in the week ended July 4, latest data by the Reserve Bank of India showed.

The fall in the reserves for the third straight week was mainly on account of a drop in the foreign currency assets, which declined $1.9 billion to $533 billion in the previous week.

The gold reserves, SDRs, and the reserve position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) experienced a fall of $224 million, $171 million, and $86 million respectively.

First Published: Aug 11 2023 | 8:42 PM IST

