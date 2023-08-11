Mutual fund M&As: Sebi issues new 'free exit' timelines for investors

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) announced a change on Friday to the rules governing mutual fund investments, specifically in the context of a change in control of an asset management company (AMC). The change concerns the minimum 'zero exit load' period that allows investors to exit a mutual fund scheme without any penalty.

According to the new circular issued by Sebi, "The unitholders are given an option to exit on the prevailing Net Asset Value (NAV) without any exit load within a time period not less than 15 calendar days from the date of communication."

This marks a reduction from the previous mandatory provision, where AMCs were required to offer investors a 30-day period to exit without incurring an exit load.

However, there is an exception to this revised rule. In situations where a change in control leads to a merger of schemes, the minimum exit load period will remain at 30 days. This provision ensures that investors have a sufficient window to respond to significant structural changes that could impact their investments.

Sebi's regulations mandate that AMCs must provide free exit options to mutual fund (MF) investors in the event of mergers and acquisitions, as these can result in shifts in fund management strategies, which might not align with an investor's objectives or risk profile.

In order to keep investors informed, AMCs are also required to send written communication regarding any proposed changes to each unitholder. Additionally, AMCs must publish an advertisement about the changes in at least one English daily newspaper and one regional newspaper.

These changes reflect Sebi's ongoing commitment to protecting investor interests and ensuring transparency within the mutual fund industry. By adjusting the exit load period, Sebi aims to provide investors with greater flexibility while still maintaining essential safeguards in the event of significant alterations to the management or structure of their investments.