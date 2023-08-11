Indices post third consecutive weekly fall; Sensex ends 365 points lower

Indian equity benchmarks experienced their third consecutive weekly decline, driven mainly by falls in finance and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) stocks. The Sensex concluded Friday's trading session at 65,322, shedding 365 points or 0.6 per cent, while the Nifty ended at 19,428, down 115 points or 0.6 per cent. Over the week, the Sensex fell by 0.6 per cent, and the Nifty declined by 0.5 per cent.

Banking stocks were the main contributors to the Sensex's decline on Friday. HDFC Bank's 1.05 per cent drop made it the most substantial drag on the Sensex, followed by ICICI Bank, which fell 1.2 per cent. This came after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) directed banks on Thursday to maintain an incremental cash reserve ratio (CRR) of 10 per cent, resulting in banks placing more funds with the RBI without earning interest. Furthermore, the RBI raised its retail inflation target and expressed concerns over the food price outlook due to adverse weather events.

Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services, said, "The Indian market experienced bearishness during the week as inflation concerns dented domestic sentiments. RBI's move to manage liquidity through the incremental CRR impacted banking sector sentiment, albeit with a limited effect as expected."

Global factors added to investor concerns, with hawkish statements by a Federal Reserve official and ongoing debt troubles in China. San Francisco Reserve Bank President Mary Daly indicated that the Fed still has "more work to do" to tackle rising prices. China's debt issues and news of significant losses from one of the country's biggest property developers further added to the apprehension.

UR Bhat, co-founder of Alphaniti Fintech, remarked, "Fed official's statement signals that they are not yet done with rate hikes, which is bad news for India and emerging market flows. And the hopes of China aiding a global economic recovery are fading with reports about their crisis in their real estate sector and faltering growth."

As investors look to corporate results and economic indicators in the coming weeks, markets are anticipated to consolidate due to uncertain global cues. Deepak Jasani, head of retail research at HDFC Securities, said, "As the Q1 results season has come to an end, we could see a broad-based profit-taking in the markets even as the global cues are also not helping currently."

Also Read Sensex ends 194 pts lower owing to late selling; Broader indices outperform RIL, ITC lift Sensex 418 pts, Nifty regains 18,700; MRF tops Rs 1-L mark RIL shines in lacklustre trade; Sensex ends 64 pts up; broader indices slip Sensex slips 347 pts on profit-taking, Nifty holds 18,500; RIL, SBI dip 2% Sensex rises for 3rd straight day, up 85pts ahead of Fed outcome; RIL leads REC, Supreme stocks surge on MSCI Global Standard Indexes inclusion AIF commitments inch to Rs 8.5 trillion in June quarter, shows data ITC AGM, Q1FY24 nos: When will the stock breakout from consolidation mode? Helios Capital gets Sebi's approval to launch mutual fund business PSU Bank index up 2% in weak market; IOB, UCO, Central Bank rally upto 15%

Market breadth was weak on Friday, with 2,094 stocks declining and 1,491 advancing. Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) were net sellers of Rs 3,073 crore, while domestic institutional investors were net buyers worth Rs 500 crore.

More than two-thirds of Sensex stocks ended the day in the red. The banking and FMCG sectors experienced the most significant losses, with their respective indices on the BSE falling 0.73 and 0.72 per cent. The confluence of domestic policy changes and international economic conditions presents a complex landscape for investors as they navigate the weeks ahead.