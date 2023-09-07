Confirmation

Indian equity market 'like no other': HSBC Global Research report

Strong earnings outlook and superior return on equity help domestic market standout

HSBC

Photo: Bloomberg

Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2023 | 4:41 PM IST
India has outperformed emerging markets (EMs) in 15 of the last 20 years and developed markets (DMs) in 14, HSBC has said in a report, calling the domestic equity markets a market "like no other."

A note by HSBC Global Research said the FTSE India index delivered an 11 per cent compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) in dollar terms over the past two decades. By comparison, the FTSE Asia ex-Japan achieved 5.7 per cent, FTSE EM 5.3 per cent, and FTSE DM 6.2 per cent.

The note further stated that India's share of total world market capitalisation has increased from less than 1 per cent two decades ago to over 3.6 per cent.

"Foreign investors view it as a large, liquid, domestically driven emerging market with a superior long-term growth outlook," the note said.

The note added that although foreign investors have been buying steadily over the last two decades, they tend to sell at the whiff of any global risk event. On the other hand, domestic investors have gradually emerged to become bigger market participants over the past six to seven years. Since 2015, net domestic institutional investor flows have been more than double that of foreign investor flows.

"Higher DII inflows have been led by domestic mutual funds, which have emerged as an important conduit to drive household savings into equities via systematic investment plans (SIPs), savings plans where investors make regular monthly payments. That's a positive as it provides a cushion to the market during periods of high volatility as they are fairly sticky, and reduces the risk of a major sell-off if investors become more risk-averse," the note said.

The note added that expensive market valuations have, time and again, worried investors. Nonetheless, even at premium valuation levels, the market has often offered reasonable-value pockets.

India stands out vis-à-vis its peers with a strong earnings outlook and superior return on equity, which has enabled it to command a premium valuation, the brokerage observed.

HSBC predicts that earnings growth over the next two years will remain around the mid-teen levels. This, along with superior ROEs, makes India a standout in the region.

"For instance, despite a strong market run-up in recent months, sectors like financials and consumer discretionary still trade at a discount to their five-year mean," said the note, adding that bottom-up value opportunities often have a favourable risk-reward ratio.

The note said a rising middle class increases demand for consumer durables, jewellery, clothing, cosmetics, and autos, as well as experiences such as hotels, cinemas, and shopping malls. There is fast and boosting demand for mutual funds and other financial products, with the possibility of private capex picking up next year. The key investment themes in the medium term are government initiatives and reforms to support manufacturing at home, accelerate exports, and boost capex and consumer spending.

Topics : HSBC Equity markets Emerging markets

First Published: Sep 07 2023 | 4:41 PM IST

