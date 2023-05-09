

According to the study, which delved into the factors that enable people to settle down in a new country and feel a sense of belonging, of the expats who have relocated to India, 80 per cent said they settled here in less than a year. On average it took them 7.4 months to feel like they belonged in India. International citizens moving to India have experienced a relatively high level of ease when it comes to settling here as compared to Indians who want to settle abroad, a new study by HSBC Research revealed.



However, a high number of Indians (those born in India) who moved abroad encountered difficulties in adjusting to their new communities. Globally, it took international citizens on average around eight months (8.3 months) to feel like they belong in their new location abroad.



When it comes to relocating the study suggested that some locations are more accommodating than others. The locations where respondents felt they settled fastest include the United Arab Emirates and India where 40 per cent and 36 per cent of respondents respectively felt they settled in 'almost instantly'. Nearly 33 per cent of Indians who have relocated abroad did not agree that they 'feel like a local' in their host country. Another 31 per cent were 'unsure' about their sense of belonging.

HSBC Research found that the top motivation for moving abroad was the promise of a better lifestyle for almost a third (29 per cent) of those surveyed. In both locations, the workplace has a key role. The top reason why foreigners found it easier to settle in these two countries was easier business networking. 36 per cent of foreigners in the UAE and 22 per cent in India cited this as an important factor.