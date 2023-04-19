HSBC India ropes in former India skipper Virat Kohli as brand influencer

“Virat Kohli is a symbol of an ambitious India that is striving forward, going global and leaving its indelible mark on the global stage across various fields. We’re keen to partner the country in its upward trajectory of growth and our association with Virat Kohli will provide a significant impetus to this journey. Virat’s appeal and pursuit of excellence is aligned to our growth ambitions in India,” said Hitendra Dave, CEO, HSBC India.

HSBC India on Wednesday said it has appointed former Indian men's cricket team captain Virat Kohli as brand influencer.