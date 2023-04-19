close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

HSBC India ropes in former India skipper Virat Kohli as brand influencer

Lender says it is keen to grow in India and has doubled down on the opportunities that the country has to offer

BS Reporter Mumbai
HSBC India ropes in former India skipper Virat Kohli as brand influencer

Virat Kohli

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2023 | 9:49 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

HSBC India on Wednesday said it has appointed former Indian men's cricket team captain Virat Kohli as brand influencer.
“Virat Kohli is a symbol of an ambitious India that is striving forward, going global and leaving its indelible mark on the global stage across various fields. We’re keen to partner the country in its upward trajectory of growth and our association with Virat Kohli will provide a significant impetus to this journey. Virat’s appeal and pursuit of excellence is aligned to our growth ambitions in India,” said Hitendra Dave, CEO, HSBC India.

HSBC India said that the lender is keen to grow in India and has doubled down on the opportunities that the country has to offer. "From supporting the robust ecosystem of start-ups to helping Indian corporates in their global ambitions as well as supporting the wealth and retail banking needs of internationally minded Indians, the bank is leveraging its deep rooted experience and expertise to partner the country's progress," a statement from the British bank said.   

Also Read

Anushka is an inspiration, sacrifices made by her massive: Virat Kohli

Brand Kohli is in top form as the cricketer celebrates his 34th birthday

Virat Kohli among top reel hashtag draws of 2022, even as new stars shine

IND vs PAK T20 World Highlights: Last ball win for India, Virat the hero

IPL 2023 RCB vs CSK preview: It's Dhoni vs Virat as Chennai travel up north

Home loan demand declines, special interest rates to continue

Volumes yet to pick up, CBDC pilot may continue for another year

Top card cos to go live with UPI-linked RuPay credit card feature by June

SBI approaches SC for clarity on personal hearing for defaulters

HDFC Bank to continue opening branches at same speed in FY24 as last year

Topics : Virat Kohli HSBC India

First Published: Apr 19 2023 | 9:49 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Alamode by Akanksha: The Revolutionizing Fast Fashion Brand in India

Image

World Sleep day 2023: Do you have problems falling asleep?

Image
3 min read

Over 1 mn people join nationwide protests against pension reform in France

Image

Mamata meets Patnaik, calls to strengthen India's federal structure

Image

Congress to hold solidarity march over Surat court verdict against Rahul

Image

Most Popular

View More

Congress to hold solidarity march over Surat court verdict against Rahul

Image

Govt does not interfere with press freedom: Anurag Thakur tells Parliament

Image
Volume Icon

TMSEp396: US Fed rate hike, Bisleri, air pollution, Credit Suisse AT1 bonds

Image

Sharad Pawar backs Rahul, says jail term attempt to suppress Opposition

Image

Chhattisgarh CM announces procurement of 20 quintals of paddy per acre

Image
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon