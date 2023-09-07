Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.35%)
66108.24 + 227.72
Nifty (0.29%)
19668.40 + 57.35
Nifty Midcap (0.66%)
40549.65 + 265.55
Nifty Smallcap (0.64%)
5862.45 + 37.00
Nifty Bank (0.50%)
44631.00 + 221.90
Heatmap

Tiger Logistics wins order from Bharat Earth Movers; stock leaps 9%

The contract is anticipated to yield revenue of approximately Rs 10 crore

logistics

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2023 | 2:31 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Shares of Tiger Logistics jumped 9.1 per cent to Rs 394 apiece on the BSE in Thursday's intraday trade after the logistics firm bagged order from Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML). By comparison, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was quoting 0.28 per cent higher at 66,066 levels at 2:15 PM.

"The company has successfully secured a substantial government contract from Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML). We secured this government project through a competitive bidding process, and it is anticipated to yield revenue of approximately Rs 10 crore," it said on Wednesday.

The contract builds on Tiger Logistics' growing portfolio of government contracts that the company has managed over the years. Some of the notable projects have been given by Bank Note Paper Mill India Private Limited, Hindustan Insecticides Limited (HIL), Airports Authority of India (AAI), Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML), National Automotive Testing and R&D Infrastructure Project (NATRiP), Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW), IRCON International Limited, and National Institute of Solar Energy (NISE). 

"Our objective is to further strengthen our position in government logistics and provide valuable solutions to our clients. We will embrace new opportunities, tackle challenges, and work towards a prosperous future," Harpreet Singh Malhotra, CMD of Tiger Logistics (India), said. 

Last month, Tiger Logistics had secured a substantial Government Tender from Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) for exporting goods by air. 

Tiger Logistics (India) Limited is a leading Third-party logistics player with a specialisation in international logistics handling the import and export of cargo and projects. It has a strong base of approx. 50 agents and partners all over the world. It has an Asset Light Model, providing a one-stop solution to customers for international trades. 

Also Read

Tiger Global to invest in Rajasthan Royals at a likely valuation of $650 mn

SpiceJet up 20% in 3 months despite analysts' skepticism; should you buy?

Standard Chartered gives 20-week paternity, adoption leave to all employees

50 years of Project Tiger: India earns its stripes by restoring the roar

Analysts raise target on Bank of Baroda post Q4, see up to 29% upside

J&K Bank hits highest level since August 2015; stock zooms 47% in 1 month

Responsive Industries hits record high on order win from Indian Railways

Groww Mutual Fund receives Sebi approval to launch its first index fund

Stock brokers upset over strict penalties, meet NSE, Sebi officials

Coal India surges 6%; hits over 4-year high on heavy volumes


For the June quarter, TLI's standalone net sales stood at Rs 42.02 crore, down 60.82 per cent from Rs 107.24 crore in June 2022. Its net profit also fell about 54 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2.10 crore, while Ebitda came at Rs 2.97 crore, dropping 53.81 per cent YoY. 
Topics : Buzzing stocks Markets logistics stocks BEML

First Published: Sep 07 2023 | 2:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesLord Krishna QuotesJanmashtami 2023 WishesGold - Silver PricesStocks to WatchICC World Cup TicketsTop HeadlinesTop 10 Business Ideas in 202310 Best Side Hustles in 2023

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billionAlibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi today'India' to 'Bharat': How much would it cost to rename our country?

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon