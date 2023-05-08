close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Reserve Bank of India imposes penalty worth Rs 1.75 crore on HSBC

Earlier in April, the central bank had imposed penalties totalling Rs 44 lakh on four cooperative banks

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
HSBC Holdings

Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : May 08 2023 | 6:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 1.73 crore on the Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation (HSBC) for violating the Credit Information Companies Rules.

The supervisory evaluation revealed that the bank furnished incorrect credit information about expired credit cards with nil dues to all the four Credit Information Companies.
Earlier in April, the central bank had imposed penalties totalling Rs 44 lakh on four cooperative banks, including a Rs 16 lakh penalty on Chennai-based The Tamil Nadu State Apex Co-operative Bank, for contravention of various norms. A monetary penalty of Rs 2 lakh was imposed on Baran Nagrik Sahkari Bank, Baran, Rajasthan for contravention of certain norms.

The penalties are based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the banks with their customers, the RBI said.
With inputs from agencies

Also Read

RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8%

RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement

MPC lowers projection for inflation, raises growth outlook a bit in FY24

RBI Monetary Policy: Repo rate up by 25 bps, FY23 inflation pegged at 6.5%

RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das

Canara Bank Q4 profit up 90.6% at Rs 3,175 cr, robust NII boosts growth

Rupee appreciates by 8 paise to 81.70 against US dollar in early trade

Finance ministry's May economic report may be FY23 Eco Survey update

The rise of micro-ATMs in semi-urban and rural areas: How do they work?

Muthoot Microfin to foray into Andhra Pradesh, Telangana in FY24

Topics : Reserve Bank of India HSBC RBI penalty

First Published: May 08 2023 | 6:35 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Indian equities rebound on easing recession fears, gains in finance stocks

test
3 min read

Canara Bank Q4 profit up 90.6% at Rs 3,175 cr, robust NII boosts growth

Canara Bank alleges Rs 5 bn fraud by Kolkata-based R P Infosystems
3 min read

Rupee appreciates by 8 paise to 81.70 against US dollar in early trade

Rupee, economy, inr, India
2 min read
Premium

Q4 earnings: India Inc's net profit growth slowest in 11 quarters

Q4 earnings, Q4, Q4 results
4 min read
Premium

Finance ministry's May economic report may be FY23 Eco Survey update

Finance Ministry, Ministry of Finance
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

The rise of micro-ATMs in semi-urban and rural areas: How do they work?

Micro ATMs
4 min read
Premium

Q4 earnings: India Inc's net profit growth slowest in 11 quarters

Q4 earnings, Q4, Q4 results
4 min read
Premium

In search of binding ties: Lack of SRO will continue to haunt shadow banks

self-regulatory body (SRO), NBFC, Banking
7 min read
Premium

Finance ministry's May economic report may be FY23 Eco Survey update

Finance Ministry, Ministry of Finance
3 min read
Premium

Microfinance and the success of Mudra

Microfinance
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon