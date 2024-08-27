Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Govt bond yields set to rise ahead of over $4 billion state debt sale

Govt bond yields set to rise ahead of over $4 billion state debt sale

The benchmark 10-year yield is likely to move between 6.84 per cent and 6.87 per cent

Govt bonds

Indian government bond yields may open a tad higher on Tuesday. Photo: Shutterstock

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2024 | 8:48 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian government bond yields may open a tad higher on Tuesday, as traders brace for higher-than-expected supply from states later in the day, while US Treasury yields remained largely unchanged.
 
The benchmark 10-year yield is likely to move between 6.84 per cent and 6.87 per cent, compared with its previous close of 6.8509 per cent, a trader with a primary dealership said.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"With global factors going quite, focus will once again shift to demand-supply dynamics for the week, starting with state debt auction today followed by benchmark bond sale on Friday."
 
Indian states aim to raise Rs 36,250 crore ($4.32 billion) through sale of bonds later in the day, and the quantum is larger than the scheduled amount of Rs 29,400 crore, and also highest for this financial year.
 
New Delhi is likely to sell bonds worth 300 billion rupees on Friday, which includes the benchmark bond worth Rs 20,000 crore.
 
US yields were barely changed on Monday, after economic data signalled cooling in business spending, but moves were limited after yields had already dropped sharply last week.
 

More From This Section

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals lower open for Sensex, Nifty; Bondada, Repro in focus

sensex nifty stock market share market

Stocks to Watch, Aug 27: Medi Assist, Bondada, Paytm, Repro India, Mazagon

Market, Stock Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty

World-beating Indian energy stocks' rally has fuel for more gains

BSE

Share market today: Dow hits record, Nifty at 25k, Premier Energies IPO

market, stocks, buy, sell, stock calls, stock market trading, stock market

Nifty PSU Bank may outperform in near-term; buy on dips strategy advised

"Short of a major recession or a risk-off, we are not convinced that 10-year and 30-year US yields should be meaningfully lower than where they are now," DBS said in a note.
 
Last week, US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivered his strongest signal that interest rates will come down in September, saying further cooling in the job market would be unwelcome, while expressing confidence that inflation is within reach of Fed's 2 per cent target.
 
While a 25-basis-point cut in September is certain, the odds of a 50 bps move eased below 30 per cent after reaching 36 per cent on Monday.
For the year, the market is expecting rate cuts of 100 bps, according to CME FedWatch Tool.
 
The next major triggers for rate expectations would come from the US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) data due this week and non-farm payrolls and unemployment data due late next week.

 

Also Read

Govt bonds

Indian govt bond yields steady, RBI warns of cautious policy on inflation

Govt bonds

Govt bond yields seen steady as markets focus on inflation prints

Bond market

Big bond funds managers in India argue that long-term rates going down

Market, Stock Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty

Top-performing Lombard Fund doubles down on India's junk credit bonds

Govt bonds

Govt bond yields marginally down ahead of fresh supply via debt auction

Topics : Indian Bond market Indian bonds govt bonds bonds rally bonds market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 27 2024 | 8:48 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayICMAI CMA June ResultBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOZomato Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon