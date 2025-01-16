Business Standard

Indian Hotels, Escorts: Ruchit Jain of Motilal Oswal picks stocks to buy

Stocks to Buy Today: Indian Hotels share price has turned up after breaking out from an bullish harami candlestick pattern on the daily chart

Indian Hotels, Escorts: Ruchit Jain of Motilal Oswal picks stocks to buy

Ruchit Jain Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2025 | 6:48 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Stocks to Buy Today, January 16, 2025:

 

Buy NAVIN FLUORINE | CMP: Rs 3,714 | Stop Loss: Rs 3,620 | Share price target: Rs 3,915 

 
Navin Fluorine share price is retesting its breakout from a consolidation zone on the daily chart with a surge in buying volume. The MACD indicator has given a bullish crossover and is headed up, which supports the momentum upwards. 
 

Buy ESCORTS | CMP: Rs 3,478 | Stop Loss: Rs 3,385 | Share price target: Rs 3,670 

 
Escorts share price has given a breakout from a falling trend line on the daily scale. It has also crossed above its 50-DEMA, which has bullish implications. The OBV indicator is making higher highs which suggests that volume is supporting the price move up.
 
 

Buy INDIAN HOTELS | CMP: Rs 811 | Stop Loss: Rs 786 | Share price target: Rs 861

 
Indian Hotels share price has turned up after breaking out from an bullish harami candlestick pattern on the daily chart and is respecting its 100-DEMA support. The stochastic indicator has exited the oversold zone suggesting a trend reversal up.
 
===============
Disclaimer: Ruchit Jain is Head of Equity, Technical Research, Wealth Management, at Motilal Oswal Financial Services. Views expressed are his own.

First Published: Jan 16 2025 | 6:43 AM IST

