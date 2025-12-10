IndiGo, Hindustan Unilever: 4 Nifty stocks with RSI in oversold territory

Amid the recent market correction, 4 Nifty 50 stocks saw the key technical momentum indicator - the Relative Strength Index - slip into the oversold territory. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a momentum indicator that is used in measuring the speed and magnitude of change in the recent prices; thus helping in determining overbought and oversold conditions on the particular stock or index. The 14-day period is a commonly used time-frame used in calculating the RSI. The RSI is measured on a scale of 0 - 100, with a reading below 30 is typically considered as 'oversold' while reading above 70 is considered as 'overbought'. Here are 6 Nifty 50 stocks with an RSI reading below 30 on the daily charts.
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
Last Close: ₹7,091; RSI: 26.25