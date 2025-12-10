Wednesday, December 10, 2025 | 10:22 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / IndiGo, Hindustan Unilever: 4 Nifty stocks with RSI in oversold territory

IndiGo, Hindustan Unilever: 4 Nifty stocks with RSI in oversold territory

Technical charts show that stocks such as IndiGo, Hindustan Unilever, Apollo Hospitals and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles are trading in oversold territory based on the RSI parameter.

IndiGo, HUL, TMPV, Apollo Hospitals trade in oversold zone, show technical charts.

Top 4 Stock: IndiGo, HUL, TMPV, Apollo Hospitals trade in oversold zone, show technical charts.

Rex Cano Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Amid the recent market correction, 4 Nifty 50 stocks saw the key technical momentum indicator - the Relative Strength Index - slip into the oversold territory.  The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a momentum indicator that is used in measuring the speed and magnitude of change in the recent prices; thus helping in determining overbought and oversold conditions on the particular stock or index. The 14-day period is a commonly used time-frame used in calculating the RSI.  The RSI is measured on a scale of 0 - 100, with a reading below 30 is typically considered as 'oversold' while reading above 70 is considered as 'overbought'.  Here are 6 Nifty 50 stocks with an RSI reading below 30 on the daily charts. 

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise

 
 
  Last Close: ₹7,091; RSI: 26.25 

  Hindustan Unilever

 
  Last Close: ₹2,309; RSI: 29.70 

InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo)

 

Also Read

Groww share price

Groww slips 4% as one-month lock-in ends; stock up 45% from IPO price

Stock Market LIVE, December 10, 2025

Market LIVE: Sensex gains 120 pts; Meesho lists at 45% premium, Vidya Wires up 5% after flat debut

A Vodafone Idea Ltd. store in Mumbai, India

Voda Idea gains 8% in 2 days, nears 52-week high; analysts up target price

initial public offering, IPO

Park Medi World IPO opens for bidding; check GMP, price band, dates, review

Capital market stocks to buy

How to play the capital market theme? Analysts prefer Exchanges over AMCs

  Last Close: ₹4,890; RSI: 21.72   

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV)

 
  Last Close: ₹346; RSI: 28.18 

More From This Section

global stocks

Asia stocks fall as US Fed meets, yen slides and silver hits record highs

IRB Infrastructure Developers

IRB Infra shares climb 5% on reporting 16% jump in November's toll revenue

Siemens share price

Siemens LVM business sale 'value-accretive'; JM Financial ups target price

A property developed by Evergrande under construction in Hefei, China, in 2023

GPT Infra rallies 10% on emerging lowest bidder for deal worth ₹199 cr

Neuland Labs share price

Nuvama retains 'Buy' on Neuland Labs, sees CMS, peptide-driven growth

Topics : Market technicals stocks technical analysis Trading strategies stock market trading Markets Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Hindustan Unilever Ltd Tata Motors JLR IndiGo shares InterGlobe stock Market trends

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 9:49 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMeesho IPO Listing LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayXiaomi 17 LaunchIndigo Flight Cancellation TodayMotorola Edge 70 SpecsIndia-Russia TradeIndiGo Stock CrashesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon