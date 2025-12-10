IRB Infra shares climb 5% on reporting 16% jump in November's toll revenue

IRB Infrastructure Developers shares rose 4.7 per cent on the BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹43.37 per share. The buying on the counter came after the company released its November toll data.
At 9:22 AM, IRB Infra’s share price was trading 2.42 per cent higher at ₹42.4 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.21 per cent at 84,847.15. The company has a total market capitalisation of ₹25,647.63 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹61.98, and its 52-week low was at ₹40.54.
According to the filing, toll revenue for IRB Infrastructure Developers and its two InvITs (IRB Infrastructure Trust and IRB InvIT Fund) rose 16 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in November 2025, reaching ₹716 crore, up from ₹618 crore in November 2024.
Individually, among others, Mumbai–Pune Expressway, Ahmedabad–Vadodara Expressway, Hyderabad ORR saw total toll collections to ₹158.6 crore, as compared to ₹146.4 crore a year ago.
Ahmedabad Vadodara Expressway NE1 & Highway NH48 saw toll collection of ₹78 crore; Chittorgarh to Gulabpura NH79 saw collection of ₹35 crore; Udaipur to Shamlaji NH48 saw ₹28.3 crore collection; Palsit to Dankuni NH19 saw ₹24.7 crore collections; Agra to Etawah NH19 saw ₹25.9 crore collections.
Management said November’s 16 per cent growth outpaced the 9 per cent rise seen in October 2025, reflecting strong traffic trends supported by healthy GDP growth, year-end holiday travel and sustained economic activity.
“November recorded robust toll collections with 16 per cent growth, compared to 9 per cent in October 2025, outperforming previous months. Monthly toll revenue continued its strong growth momentum in Q3 FY26, supported by healthy GDP expansion. The year-end holiday traffic boost and sustained nationwide economic activity are expected to further support growth in the coming months of FY26,” said Amitabh Murarka, Dy. CEO of the IRB Infra.
At present, IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd (IRB) is India’s first Integrated multi-national transport infrastructure developer in roads and highways segment. As the largest integrated private toll roads and highways infrastructure developer in India, IRB has an asset base of over ₹80,000 crore in 12 States across the parent company and two InvITs, excluding TOT 17.
The company has strong track record of constructing, tolling, operating, and maintaining around 19,000 Lane Kms pan India in its existence of more than 25 years in India. TOT 17 will increase the same by 1,600 Lane Kms.