IndusInd Bk drops 15% on all around miss in Q2, analysts slash target price

Shares of IndusInd Bank plunged 15 per cent, at Rs 1087.10 per share intraday, also hitting its 52-week low, lower circuit and its lowest price level since May 2023. This came after the company reported a net profit drop of 39.2 per cent year on year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 1,325.5 crore in the second quarter of financial year 2024-25 (Q2FY25), despite a net interest income growth of 5.3 per cent to Rs 5,347.3 crore.
According to analysts, IndusInd Bank posted the weakest earnings growth in the sector so far, with an all round miss on their estimates. The bank’s loan growth moderated with a fall in net interest income quarter on quarter (QoQ) and a rise in new loans that became non performing assets. Even excluding one-time provisions of Rs 525 crore, the company’s profit after tax (PAT) was below consensus, said analysts at Nuvama Institutional Equities.
“Stress in the unsecured segment has decelerated the growth, thus impacting margin in FY25 and increasing credit cost. The stress in the micro finance (MFI) portfolio was anticipated given headwinds in the sector,” analysts at Phillip Capital note in a review note.
Brokerages expect the MFI stress to be high even in Q3 with fee income running slow for two quarters, they further reckon that the company’s stock may even after the sharp price correction.
Nuvama analysts have cut their FY25 and FY26 EPS target by 20 per cent and 15 per cent, respectively and have downgraded the stock from ‘Buy’ to Hold with a target price of Rs 1290 from Rs 1690 earlier.
Factoring slower growth, fees, and higher loan loss provisions (LLP), analysts at Emkay reduced their earnings estimate for FY25 and FY26 and FY27E by 17 per cent, 10 per cent and 3 per cent, respectively.
The brokerage also reduced its target price for the stock from Rs 1800 to current Rs 1650, retaining a ‘Buy’ call given the stocks cheaper valuation and expected steady improvement in RoA to 1.8 per cent in FY27 from 1.4 per cent in FY25E, led by better margins benefiting from the rate-cut cycle and contained LLP.
Those at Phillip Capital also maintained a ‘Buy’ rating for IndusInd Bank with price target of Rs 1560 (Rs 1830 earlier).
“We believe a large part of potential stress in MFI and other unsecured loans will be accounted for in the current fiscal and provided adequately. Accordingly, we have cut our earnings for FY25/26 by 17.7 per cent/6.4 per cent respectively. We estimate earnings de-growth of 7 per cent in FY25 and growth of 27 per cent in FY26, translating into ROE of 12.5 per cent/14.3 per cent respectively,” analysts at Phillip Capital said.
Financial print
IndusInd Bank reported a 39 per cent year-on-year decline in net profit for Q2FY24, totaling Rs 1,325 crore, below the expected Rs 2,138 crore. Net interest income (NII) increased by 5 per cent YoY to Rs 5,347 crore.
The net interest margin for the quarter was 4.08 per cent, down 21 basis points from 4.29 per cent a year earlier and 18 basis points quarter-on-quarter.
The bank's deposits surpassed Rs 4 trillion, growing 15 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 4,12,317 crore.
Gross and net non-performing asset (NPA) ratios rose to 2.11 per cent and 0.64 per cent, respectively, compared to 1.93 per cent and 0.57 per cent a year ago.