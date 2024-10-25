Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Bikaji Foods jumps 10% after steady Q2FY25 results; profit soars 15%

Bikaji Foods jumps 10% after steady Q2FY25 results; profit soars 15%

Bikaji Foods International share price surged 9.82 per cent at Rs 918 per share on the BSE in Friday's intraday deals

equity trading volumes, share market

Representational Image

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 11:22 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Bikaji Foods International share price surged 9.82 per cent at Rs 918 per share on the BSE in Friday's intraday deals after the company reported a decent quarterly earnings for the second quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (Q2FY25). 
 
The snacks manufacturer reported a profit of Rs 68.6 crore for the quarter ended September, up from Rs 59.8 crore in the same quarter last year, rising 14.71 per cent year-on-year, the company said in an exchange filing on Thursday. Revenue surged by 19 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 721.2 crore during this period.  Operating income, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda), rose 22 per cent to Rs 106.7 crore, with the Ebitda margin expanding to 14.8 per cent from 14.4 per cent a year earlier. However, analyst estimates for Ebitda and margin were slightly higher, at Rs 109 crore and 15.3 per cent, respectively.
 
 
Segment-wise, revenue from the papad category grew by 26 per cent, while western snacks and packaged sweets saw increases of 23 per cent and 22 per cent, respectively. Ethnic snacks revenue rose by 10.5 per cent, contributing 63.8 per cent to overall revenue, while papads accounted for 4.1 per cent, and western snacks and packaged goods contributed 8.3 per cent and 17.5 per cent, respectively.
 
Managing Director Deepak Agarwal commented, “This quarter, we have witnessed a significant jump in revenue and profit margins. This surge in growth is due to the strong demand for ethnic snacks and packaged sweets, driven by the festive seasonality.”
 
Bikaji Foods International is the third largest ethnic snacks manufacturer in India, with an international presence selling Indian snacks and sweets. It is also the second fastest-growing company in the Indian organised snacks market. 
 
Its product range includes six principal categories: bhujia, namkeen, packaged sweets, papad, western snacks, and other snacks, which primarily feature gift packs (assortments), frozen food, mathri, and cookies.

More From This Section

Bombay Stock Exchange, Stock market, BSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex at 79,550, Nifty at 24,200; FMCG, Health, Pharma gain, rest drag

(L-R) Samir Shantilal Somaiya, CMD, and Naresh Khetan, CFO, Godavari Biorefineries (Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)

Godavari Biorefineries IPO closes today: 0.59x subscription, GMP up 4%

Dixon Technologies, phone circuit, phone

Dixon Technologies plunges 15% from day's high amid profit booking post Q2

ITC limited

ITC share price up 4% after Q2 results; Analysts say 'Buy', revise target

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Analysts expect short-covering in Nifty; FIIs trim Bank Nifty bearish bets

 
The company has a total market capitalisation of Rs 21,591.71 crore. Its shares are trading at a price to earnings multiple of 72.95  times and at an earning per share of Rs 11.46. 
 
At 11:14 AM, the stock price of the company pared most of its gains and was up 3.15 per cent at Rs 862.20 a piece on the BSE. By comparison, the BSE’s Sensex was down 0.77 per cent to 79,450.42 level.
 

Also Read

Radico Khaitan

Radico Khaitan up 10%, hits new high on strong Q2 operational performance

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

ixigo share falls 5% amid profit booking post healthy Sept qtr results

PNB housing finance, Punjab national bank

PNB Housing Finance soars 11% after strong Q2 performance; details

Indusind Bank

IndusInd Bk drops 15% on all around miss in Q2, analysts slash target price

Hero MotoCorp

Hero MotoCorp shares slide 3% as UBS maintains 'Sell' on weak rural revival

Topics : Buzzing stocks Markets Sensex Nifty BSE NSE Bikaji Foods

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 11:22 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon