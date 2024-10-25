Business Standard
Home / Markets / News / Samvat 2080 IPO scorecard: Here are the top performers and underachievers

Samvat 2080 IPO scorecard: Here are the top performers and underachievers

The state-owned Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) also featured prominently, securing the 7th spot with a 526.31 per cent return

Best performing ipos in samvat 2080

Kumar Gaurav New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 8:19 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Samvat 2080 IPO scorecard: Samvat 2080 has emerged as a transformative year for India's primary market, with as many as 332 companies going public, reflecting favourable investor interest and heightened corporate confidence, reshaping the landscape of the Indian equity market.

 

Among the key listings, Hyundai Motor India led with the largest-ever public offering in India, while Waaree Energies made headlines by receiving 93.04 lakh applications, the highest in Indian market history, surpassing the previous record held by Bajaj Housing Finance, which went public in September this year. Another notable IPO was Tata Technologies, marking the first offering from the Tata Group in two decades since Tata Consultancy Services’ 2004 listing. Tata Technologies also attracted one of the highest applications this year.

 
 

Notably, Waaree Energies is set to debut on the BSE and NSE on Monday, October 28, 2024.

 

While Bajaj Housing Finance, and Tata Technologies rewarded investors with significant gains on listing, Hyundai Motor India disappointed with a 1 per cent discount on debut.

 

That said, in terms of returns, the spotlight this year was on Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), which delivered exceptional performance by securing the top five spots in the list of companies that went public and have generated the highest returns since then. 

 

This was led by Trident Techlabs with a return of 1785.71 per cent, followed by Owais Metal and Mineral Processing (1279.31 per cent), Amic Forging (907.38 per cent), Australian Premium Solar India (856.76 per cent), and Alpex Solar (643.48 per cent), as per the Bloomberg data.  The state-owned Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) also featured prominently, securing the 7th spot with a 526.31 per cent return.

 

Listing Date

Issuer Ticker

Issuer Name

Offer Size (Rs crore)

Issue Price

Current Price

% Change

29/12/2023

TECHLABS IN

Trident Techlabs

16.03

35

660

1785.71

04/03/2024

OWAIS IN

Owais Metal and Mineral Processing

42.69

87

1200

1279.31

06/12/2023

AMIC IN

Amic Forging

34.8

126

1269.39

907.38

18/01/2024

APS IN

Australian Premium Solar India

28.08

54

516.65

856.76

15/02/2024

ALPEXSOL IN

Alpex Solar

74.52

115

855

643.48

05/04/2024

TAC IN

TAC InfoSec Pvt

29.99

106

729.95

588.58

29/11/2023

IREDA IN

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency

2150.26

32

200.42

526.31

 

However, not all SME listings fared well. The bottom five worst-performing IPOs, all from the SME segment, saw significant losses. Finelistings Technologies, Micropro Software Solutions, Vrundavan Plantation, Baweja Studios, and MVK Agro Food Products posted declines of 54.30 per cent, 56.79 per cent, 57.36 per cent, 58.33 per cent, and 62.42 per cent, respectively.

 

Listing Date

Issuer Ticker

Issuer Name

Offer Size (Rs crore)

Issue Price

Current Price

% Change

14/05/2024

FTL IN

Finelistings Technologies

13.53

123

56.21

-54.3

10/11/2023

MICROPRO IN

Micropro Software Solutions

30.7

81

35

-56.79

 

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 8:19 AM IST

