Infosys, TCS, Wipro: How to trade IT stocks post Q3 results; guide here

On Monday, Wipro was the stand-out gainer on the bourses among the IT pack as the stock zoomed over per cent to Rs 302 levels, after the company reported its Q3 results on Friday post market hours. The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.3 per cent at 23,270, while the sectoral Nifty IT index was down 0.1 per cent at 42,000 levels. Major IT earnings - including the likes of Infosys, TCS, HCL Technologies and Tech Mahindra are now behind us. To summarise, Wipro reported a 24.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) surge in Q3 net to Rs 3,350 crore. Sector leaders - TCS and Infosys posted a near 12 per cent YoY growth in profit, while HCL Technologies Q3 net rose by 6 per cent YoY, and Tech Mahindra's consolidated profit surged by 93 per cent YoY. ALSO READ: Wipro's Q3FY25 results exceed projections, yet analysts remain divided Amid the Q3 earnings last week, IT shares ended the week with net losses on the BSE and NSE. HCL Technologies stock was the worst hit, as the stock slumped almost 10 per cent. Infosys, Wipro and Tech Mahindra declined 3 - 8 per cent, each; while TCS was down 1.5 per cent. Against this background, here's how IT shares are placed on the technical charts. Infosys (Infy) Current Price: Rs 1,794 Downside Risk: 6.9% Support: Rs 1,725 Resistance: Rs 1,855 Infosys stock is seen trading on a weak note for the third straight trading day. The daily chart shows that the near-term bias for the stock is expected to remain negative as long as the stock trades below Rs 1,855. On the downside, the stock seems on course to test its 200-DMA (Daily Moving Average) at Rs 1,725; below which a test of Rs 1,670 levels seems likely. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART TCS Current Price: Rs 4,085 Downside Risk: 7.7% Support: Rs 4,079; Rs 4,049; Rs 3,876 Resistance: Rs 4,230 In recent days, TCS tested resistance around its super trend line on the daily scale and then retreated. The near-term bias for the stock is likely to remain tepid as long as the stock trades below Rs 4,230. At present, the stock is trading close to its 20- and 200-DMA support, which stands at Rs 4,079 and Rs 4,049, respectively. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART Break of the support levels, could lead the stock towards its long-term support at Rs 3,770 - this implies a likely downside risk of 7.7 per cent from present levels. Interim support for the stock can be expected around Rs 3,876. ALSO READ: Will Sensex see a relief rally or extend fall this week? 76,300 remains key Wipro Current Price: Rs 301 Upside Potential: 10.6% Support: Rs 296; Rs 285 Resistance: Rs 308; Rs 320 With today's 8 per cent surge, Wipro has bounced back above its short-term moving averages on the daily scale; but is seen facing resistance at the super trend line at Rs 308 levels. The stock will need to conquer this hurdle for further gains. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART On the weekly scale, the stock has seen formation of higher-highs and higher-lows since for more than a year now. To continue the pattern, the stock will need to surpass its recent high of Rs 320. On the upside, the stock can potentially jump to Rs 333. The short-to-medium term bias is likely to remain positive as long as the stock holds above Rs 285; with near support seen at Rs 296. HCL Technologies Current Price: Rs 1,785 Downside Risk: 8.1% Support: Rs 1,765; Rs 1,665 Resistance: Rs 1,828; Rs 1,840 After a gap of almost six months, HCL Tech stock is seen trading below its 100-DMA, which now stands at Rs 1,828 and is likely to act as an immediate hurdle for the stock. Further, the stock is also seen trading below its 20-WMA (Weekly Moving Average), which shows likely resistance at Rs 1,840. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART On the downside, the stock seems on course to test Rs 1,665 levels; below which a fall towards the 200-DMA at Rs 1,640 seems likely. Near support for the stock can be expected around Rs 1,765. Tech Mahindra Current Price: Rs 1,653 Downside Risk: 6.5% Support: Rs 1,647 Resistance: Rs 1,716; Rs 1,775; Rs 1,800 Tech Mahindra stock is seen trapped in a thin range, between its 50-DMA and the 100-DMA, which stand at Rs 1,716 and Rs 1,647, respectively, since the start of the calendar year 2025. On the upside, major resistance for the stock stands at Rs 1,775; above which the stock can spurt to Rs 1,800 levels. Whereas, on the downside, break of the 100-DMA can trigger a fall towards Rs 1,545 levels; below which the bears the likely to gain the upper-hand. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART